newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk City, OK

Live events coming up in Reydon

Posted by 
Reydon Daily
Reydon Daily
 1 day ago

(REYDON, OK) Live events are coming to Reydon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Reydon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbNVc_0a7D0ewX00

Live at Knucklehead Red's

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 2417 W Broadway Ave, Elk City, OK

Live at Knucklehead Red's is on Facebook. To connect with Live at Knucklehead Red's, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5JSF_0a7D0ewX00

Block Party

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Head to Elk City the first Friday of each month during the summer to enjoy a Block Party featuring live music, art walks, shopping and food trucks. Local shops will be open late for visitors to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xwAS_0a7D0ewX00

VBS 2021

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1600 W Country Club Blvd, Elk City, OK

Religion event in Elk City, OK by First Kids on Sunday, July 11 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKv0z_0a7D0ewX00

Bivins Roadshow — The Citadelle Art Museum

Canadian, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 520 E Nelson Ave, Canadian, TX

Our Citadelle Roadshow crew will be in Amarillo at Bivins Elementary School for education programming. The Citadelle will still be open for regular operating hours from 11:00am-4:00pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPlE3_0a7D0ewX00

Assist Wireless Grand Opening in Elk City

Elk City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2312 W 3rd Street, ELK CITY, OK 73644

Assist Wireless invites you to its Elk City Store Grand Opening! Enjoy FREE food, giveaways, & family fun.

Learn More
Reydon Daily

Reydon Daily

Reydon, OK
0
Followers
18
Post
8
Views
ABOUT

With Reydon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Reydon, OK
City
Elk City, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art#Food Trucks#Family Fun#Live Music Venues#Event Venues#Live Theater#New Music#Knucklehead Red#Block Party#Sun Jul 07#W Country Club Blvd#Canadian#Bivins Elementary School#Citadelle#Assist Wireless#Live Content#Enjoy Free Food#Music Clubs#Broadway Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
BusinessCBS News

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge in Epic Games’ Fortnite trial

In a first, the CEO of Apple testified in a groundbreaking court case. Tim Cook was in a federal court in California, defending charges that his company's app store is an unfair monopoly. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson reports on how the tech giant is squaring off against the maker of a popular video game.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Ana forms near Bermuda, becoming first named storm in the Atlantic this year

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...