Live events coming up in Reydon

(REYDON, OK) Live events are coming to Reydon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Reydon area:

Live at Knucklehead Red's Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 2417 W Broadway Ave, Elk City, OK

Live at Knucklehead Red's is on Facebook. To connect with Live at Knucklehead Red's, join Facebook today.

Block Party Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Head to Elk City the first Friday of each month during the summer to enjoy a Block Party featuring live music, art walks, shopping and food trucks. Local shops will be open late for visitors to...

VBS 2021 Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1600 W Country Club Blvd, Elk City, OK

Religion event in Elk City, OK by First Kids on Sunday, July 11 2021

Bivins Roadshow — The Citadelle Art Museum Canadian, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 520 E Nelson Ave, Canadian, TX

Our Citadelle Roadshow crew will be in Amarillo at Bivins Elementary School for education programming. The Citadelle will still be open for regular operating hours from 11:00am-4:00pm.

Assist Wireless Grand Opening in Elk City Elk City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2312 W 3rd Street, ELK CITY, OK 73644

Assist Wireless invites you to its Elk City Store Grand Opening! Enjoy FREE food, giveaways, & family fun.