newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tryon, NE

Tryon events coming soon

Posted by 
Tryon Today
Tryon Today
 1 day ago

(TRYON, NE) Live events are lining up on the Tryon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tryon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljVKU_0a7D0d3o00

AirPower History Tour Coming to North Platte, NB

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5580 E Lee Bird Dr, North Platte, NE

Don’t miss your opportunity to fly in one of only two flying B-29 Superfortresses AND one of only two flying B-24 Liberators in the world, when “FIFI” and “Diamond Lil” come to North Platte, NE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rx4Uo_0a7D0d3o00

Movies at the Fox- Nomadland (2020)

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:45 PM

Address: 301 E 5th St, North Platte, NE

Movies at the Fox- Nomadland (2020) at North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E 5th St, North Platte, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 03:00 pm to 04:45 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fR7DL_0a7D0d3o00

Longhorn Bar Music Festival

Sutherland, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 930 South St., Sutherland, NE 69165

The Sutherland Longhorn Bar presents country music superstars Randy Houser and Mark Chesnutt at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena for Longhorn Fest

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgHbK_0a7D0d3o00

Public Health Heroes 2 Mile & 5 Mile Run

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 1300 McDonald Rd, North Platte, NE

Celebrate public health and run one of two unique distances! […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOAuu_0a7D0d3o00

Lincoln County Raceway: Open Practice

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 5015 W Rodeo Rd Ave, North Platte, NE

Open Practice $20 Pit Pass Grandstands are FREE This event […]

Learn More
Tryon Today

Tryon Today

Tryon, NE
1
Followers
21
Post
47
Views
ABOUT

With Tryon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte, NE
Government
City
Tryon, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
North Platte, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Chesnutt
Person
Randy Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Event Venues#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Community Events#New Music#Ne Movies#Sutherland Longhorn Bar#Ne Celebrate#Thu May 05#Ne Open Practice#Mcdonald Rd#Fox Nomadland#In Person Events#Calendar#Free#Stand Up Comedy#Entertainers#Live Talks#Live Content#Fifi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln County, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Watch now: A night at Lincoln County's races

David Craft walked into the Lincoln County Raceway about 9 a.m. May 8 in preparation for that night’s event. “And I’ll probably go home around 2 (a.m.),” he said as he headed from the track to another area of the facility during the last frantic hour before the hot laps for the five divisions of racing.
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Birth Announcements, May 15

Kyle and Sarah Nichols of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Gianna Jolene, born May 11, 2021, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Charlie and Becky Perkins of Omaha, Jerry and Lori Nichols of North Platte, Kim Whitaker of North Platte and Mike Weesner of North Platte. ZINLEY GENEVA...
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Connect calendar, May 12

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by SORC. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by SORC. Sunday. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7,...
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

A chance to win Nebraskaland Days concert tickets

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Grab your cameras and get ready for an event that could win you free Nebraskaland Days concert tickets. Cardboard cut-outs of Buffalo Bill will be made and placed around North Platte. You are encouraged to take a selfie with him and submit your photo. All...
North Platte, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

North Platte Public Library's Noon programs open with musical concert

The North Platte Public Library begins its 2021 Noon program series with a piano/violin duo concert on May 20th. Musicians, Kevin and Heidi Cheng from Central City will entertain attendees with a variety of music including Irish, Bluegrass, Oldies, World-Class Popular, Dance & Patriotic songs. They have been regular guests on the Nebraska the Good Life show and other programs, as well as being part of several symphony groups in Nebraska.
North Platte, NEvisitnorthplatte.com

Four Vintage, Antique, and Artsy Shops You Will Fall In Love With

Are you looking for that perfect piece to complete your home, garden, or heart? Don’t make it difficult! Fall in love with these four amazing shops that offer beautiful vintage, antique, and handcrafted items. Take it slow and browse around—you never know what hidden treasures you’ll find!. 1. Grain Bin...
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Public can participate in Buffalo Bill BioBlitz Saturday

Individuals will get a chance to be a wildlife biologist in North Platte this weekend. The Buffalo Bill BioBlitz is set for Friday and Saturday at the Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area in which those interested can assist biologists and naturalists in finding as many small mammals, reptiles, birds and plant species as possible and recording the findings on iNaturalist.
Lincoln County, NEknopnews2.com

Lincoln County 4-H Poultry Club to host critter swap, Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County 4-H Poultry Club is hosting a “Critter Swap” on Saturday, May 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Harvest Park, 1501 South Dewey Street in North Platte. A certificate of veterinary inspection is required for all hoofed stock. For more information...
North Platte, NESand Hills Express

Upstairs Downtown helps downtown North Platte revitalize vacant spaces

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With improvements to the downtown area well underway, plans for revitalization continue in downtown North Platte. This week, the Downtown Association in conjunction with the Nebraska Main Street Network are looking up to new opportunities to enhance the upper floors in the downtown district. It’s...
Lincoln, NEknopnews2.com

Garth Brooks coming to Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Lincoln. The concert will be Saturday, August 14th at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. This will be the first concert at Memorial Stadium in 12 years, dating back to a Larry the Cable Guy show on July 4, 2009. The last musical performance at Memorial Stadium was Farm Aid III in 1987.
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Plant Swap season opens at Grow Community Garden

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Grow Community Garden in North Platte and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful kicked off the season’s first plant swap event. People are encouraged to drop off a plant to the Grow Community Garden and take one with them in return. The swapping is available to the public anytime during the season.
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Grant awards for local events through September

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Advisory Committee of the North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau is providing funding to local events after the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on many over the past year, saying they see a light at the end of the tunnel as travelers are once again expressing confidence in traveling.
Lincoln County, NENorth Platte Telegraph

North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau recognizes outstanding customer service, volunteers

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau anticipates great results as the country and state begin to open up after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Visitors Bureau honored seven category award winners Wednesday for their contributions to tourism through customer service. Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Burke presented the awards to the recipients.
Lincoln County, NEhuskeradio.com

North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Grant Awards

Twelve organizations submitted grant applications totaling $96,536.97 for consideration at the North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee’s April meeting. While the events and marketing activities included in the applications will occur in the first quarter of the 2021/2022 fiscal year, lodging tax receipts for the 2020/2021 fiscal year are down 30% from the previous year. The looming uncertainty of the pandemic and the more infectious mutations proliferating around the world necessitated very conservative awards by the Advisory Committee.
Lincoln County, NEknopnews2.com

Vendors fill Lincoln County fairgrounds for Craft Show

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On May 2, the Lincoln County Ag Society hosted a one-day Craft Show. The fairgrounds were buzzing with over forty local vendors selling their various goods. The vendors were throughout three buildings at the Lincoln County fairgrounds. Many of the vendors were from the North Platte area but there were some from other communities across the state.
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Filling downtown North Platte with music

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -For two days, the bricks have been filled with music, families and unity. People gathered in downtown North Platte for the fourth annual Music on the Bricks. The musical talent came from the Lincoln County area. “We are all country-oriented and we are all from this...
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

4010 Sweetwood Court, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

This beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home features open concept living areas including a spacious family room w/fireplace, built-ins & a Murphy bed, living room w/fireplace, a loaded kitchen w/breakfast bar & dining area, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet & jetted tub and a bonus room for an office or study! Relax & entertain on the pergola covered patio & enjoy the gorgeous landscaping! Come & tour this "Must see" home!