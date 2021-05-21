Tryon events coming soon

(TRYON, NE) Live events are lining up on the Tryon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tryon:

AirPower History Tour Coming to North Platte, NB North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5580 E Lee Bird Dr, North Platte, NE

Don’t miss your opportunity to fly in one of only two flying B-29 Superfortresses AND one of only two flying B-24 Liberators in the world, when “FIFI” and “Diamond Lil” come to North Platte, NE...

Movies at the Fox- Nomadland (2020) North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:45 PM

Address: 301 E 5th St, North Platte, NE

Movies at the Fox- Nomadland (2020) at North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E 5th St, North Platte, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 03:00 pm to 04:45 pm

Longhorn Bar Music Festival Sutherland, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 930 South St., Sutherland, NE 69165

The Sutherland Longhorn Bar presents country music superstars Randy Houser and Mark Chesnutt at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena for Longhorn Fest

Public Health Heroes 2 Mile & 5 Mile Run North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 1300 McDonald Rd, North Platte, NE

Celebrate public health and run one of two unique distances! […]

Lincoln County Raceway: Open Practice North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 5015 W Rodeo Rd Ave, North Platte, NE

Open Practice $20 Pit Pass Grandstands are FREE This event […]