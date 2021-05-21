newsbreak-logo
Capay, CA

Capay calendar: What's coming up

Capay News Flash
Capay News Flash
 1 day ago

(CAPAY, CA) Live events are coming to Capay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Capay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JY6oE_0a7D0cB500

DD James TRIO Live at Taber Ranch Vineyard

Capay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 16628 CR 81, Capay, CA

Please join us outdoors for an afternoon of feel-good, foot-tappin’ 70s acoustic rock music, featuring DD James on guitar/vocals joined by his bass/cajon rhythm section (Bill/Greg). Enjoy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTctW_0a7D0cB500

Yoga in the Park!

Esparto, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 12700 Co Rd 89, Esparto, CA

Come and start your morning with yoga in the Park at Grindstone. Class instructor Allison Costa. Class sign-up coming soon! 10-11 am every second Saturday June-August. $15 for early registration...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkxBc_0a7D0cB500

Music at the Mill: Seka Hills - Capay Valley with According to Bazooka

Brooks, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 19326 Road 78, Brooks, CA 95606

Enjoy a fun concert of irresistibly catchy original tunes and lively beats with California pop band According to Bazooka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRiwa_0a7D0cB500

Reservations Required – Let the Good Times Roll with Cousins Maine Lobster

Zamora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 12300 County Rd 92B, Zamora, CA

Let the good times roll with Cousin\'s Maine Lobster and wine tasting on the Matchbook Patio! Whether you prefer a cold Maine Roll, warm Connecticut roll, or a delicious lobster grilled cheese you...

Get Crafty at Grindstone!

Esparto, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:30 AM

Address: 12700 Co Rd 89, Esparto, CA

Get Crafty at Grindstone! at Grindstone Wines, 12700 County Road 89, Esparto, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 10:30 am

With Capay News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

