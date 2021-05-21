Capay calendar: What's coming up
(CAPAY, CA) Live events are coming to Capay.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Capay area:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 16628 CR 81, Capay, CA
Please join us outdoors for an afternoon of feel-good, foot-tappin’ 70s acoustic rock music, featuring DD James on guitar/vocals joined by his bass/cajon rhythm section (Bill/Greg). Enjoy...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Address: 12700 Co Rd 89, Esparto, CA
Come and start your morning with yoga in the Park at Grindstone. Class instructor Allison Costa. Class sign-up coming soon! 10-11 am every second Saturday June-August. $15 for early registration...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 19326 Road 78, Brooks, CA 95606
Enjoy a fun concert of irresistibly catchy original tunes and lively beats with California pop band According to Bazooka.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 12300 County Rd 92B, Zamora, CA
Let the good times roll with Cousin\'s Maine Lobster and wine tasting on the Matchbook Patio! Whether you prefer a cold Maine Roll, warm Connecticut roll, or a delicious lobster grilled cheese you...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:30 AM
Address: 12700 Co Rd 89, Esparto, CA
Get Crafty at Grindstone! at Grindstone Wines, 12700 County Road 89, Esparto, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 10:30 am