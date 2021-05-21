Delmita calendar: What's coming up

(DELMITA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Delmita calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Delmita:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Vanguard Academy Beethoven School Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 2215 S Veterans Blvd, Edinburg, TX

Join us as we welcome our new partner of the Edinburg Chamber with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Happening Friday, May 28, 2021 at 9 A.M. About this event Vanguard Academy Beethoven School is located...

Cinco de Mammo Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 1400 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX

To help raise awareness about breast cancer in the Rio Grande Valley and educate the community on the importance of early detection, South Texas Health System facilities are offering digital...

Practical Pistol 103 Intro to Defensive Shooting Skills Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 8600 Big 5, Edinburg, TX

This course is designed to introduce the student to defensive shooting skills under stressful situations. Improvement of proficiency, movement, and accuracy are emphasized so the student is ready...

Food Truck & Tunes Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 415 W University Dr, Edinburg, TX

The City of Edinburg's Cultural Arts Division is proud to present a year-round series event. Starting on March 5th, 2021, The City of Edinburg will host Food Trucks & Tunes at McIntyre Promenade...

El Mileno Drive Palmhurst Estate Sale Palmhurst, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

EstateSales.NET provides detailed descriptions, pictures, and directions to local estate sales, tag sales, and auctions in the Rio Grande City area as well as the entire state of TX.