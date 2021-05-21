newsbreak-logo
Delmita, TX

Delmita calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Delmita Daily
Delmita Daily
 1 day ago

(DELMITA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Delmita calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Delmita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khyLR_0a7D0bIM00

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Vanguard Academy Beethoven School

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 2215 S Veterans Blvd, Edinburg, TX

Join us as we welcome our new partner of the Edinburg Chamber with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Happening Friday, May 28, 2021 at 9 A.M. About this event Vanguard Academy Beethoven School is located...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAmda_0a7D0bIM00

Cinco de Mammo

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 1400 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX

To help raise awareness about breast cancer in the Rio Grande Valley and educate the community on the importance of early detection, South Texas Health System facilities are offering digital...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPabw_0a7D0bIM00

Practical Pistol 103 Intro to Defensive Shooting Skills

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 8600 Big 5, Edinburg, TX

This course is designed to introduce the student to defensive shooting skills under stressful situations. Improvement of proficiency, movement, and accuracy are emphasized so the student is ready...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ee6lC_0a7D0bIM00

Food Truck & Tunes

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 415 W University Dr, Edinburg, TX

The City of Edinburg's Cultural Arts Division is proud to present a year-round series event. Starting on March 5th, 2021, The City of Edinburg will host Food Trucks & Tunes at McIntyre Promenade...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BN6uw_0a7D0bIM00

El Mileno Drive Palmhurst Estate Sale

Palmhurst, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

EstateSales.NET provides detailed descriptions, pictures, and directions to local estate sales, tag sales, and auctions in the Rio Grande City area as well as the entire state of TX.

With Delmita Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Delmita, TXPosted by
Delmita Daily

Work remotely in Delmita — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Sales Representative $120K+ First Year - Top Comp level 140%; 2. Work From Home - Sales Representative; 3. Remote Consultant/Leader 100% Virtual from Home; 4. Remote Insurance Sales Representative needed- Proven System; 5. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 6. URGENT NEED | WORK FROM HOME | INSURANCE SALES REP; 7. Account Specialist; 8. Work-From-Home Customer Service - Equipment Provided - Edinburg; 9. VIRTUAL Benefits Agent/ Customer Service Rep (Rio Grand Valley); 10. Bilingual (Spanish / English) Customer Service Representative (100% Remote / Work From Home);
Delmita, TXPosted by
Delmita Daily

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Delmita-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Certified Public Accountant - Remote Contract Flexible; 2. Retail Merchandiser; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 6. Physician / Surgery - General / Texas / Permanent / General Surgeon Job; 7. U.S. Army Reserve Physician - Preventive Medicine - Part Time Position; 8. U.S. Army Reserve Physician - Diagnostic Radiologist - Part Time Position; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 10. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Delmita, TXPosted by
Delmita Daily

No experience necessary — Delmita companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Data Entry Clerk 2. Entry Level Sales-Work from Home-Life Insurance-Will Train 3. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service 4. Entry-level and Licensed Insurance Brokers looking for a better way 5. Direct Customer Service Representative 6. Packers Needed to start this week! 7. Markerter 8. Customer Service Representative - Interview This Week - Consultant 9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 10. Hiring CDL Truck Drivers - Great Home Time - Average $813/Week
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Edinburg, TXKRGV

Edinburg breaks ground on all-inclusive park

Edinburg city leaders broke ground for the city's first all-inclusive park. Beethoven Park will be located at 225 south Veteran's Blvd. and will feature the state’s first ever “We-Go-Swing,” a wheelchair accessible swing that city leaders say can be used by children of all ages and abilities. The 20,000-square-foot, musically...
Hidalgo County, TXPosted by
Visual Freedom

Best 2021 Experiences in McAllen

In Hidalgo County, Texas, and the 22nd most populous Texas city, McAllen is the largest city. Uriah Lott, Leonidas C. Hill Sr, John McAllen, James Ballí McAllen, and John J. Young founded a McAllen Townsite Company on 5 December 1904. I've been there over 100 years alter and I really enjoyed it.
JobsPosted by
Delmita Daily

A job on your schedule? These Delmita positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Delmita-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 3. Customer Relations Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 4. FULL & PART-TIME AGENTS & AGENCY MANAGERS ***NO COLD CALLING*** MHE100; 5. Store Receiving Specialist Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Delmita, TXPosted by
Delmita Daily

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Delmita

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Delmita: 1. Construction Laborer - Skilled; 2. Primary Care Physician: $145/hour - 3 days per week; 3. Teachers, Coaches, & Administrators - State Retirement Specialist; 4. Sales Rep - COMPLETELY REMOTE! FLEXIBILITY! WORK FROM HOME!; 5. High Commissions, Become a Licensed Agent on Us!; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 7. Life Insurance Agent: $100K+ yr - Proven System in English & SPANISH; 8. Registered Nurse ICU Travel Assignment!; 9. Certified Public Accountant; 10. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience - Entry Level;
Mcallen, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

City of McAllen to Host 2nd Dose Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

City of McAllen officials, in conjunction with Hidalgo County will be hosting a second dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Boulevard. The second dose Moderna vaccines are for those who were vaccinated on April 16, 2021 at the...
Edinburg, TXmyrgv.com

Rainy weather pushes UTRGV commencement inside

EDINBURG — Inclement weather in the forecast for the weekend has prompted the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to move scheduled in-person commencement ceremonies for more than 1,800 graduates indoors this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Ceremonies will begin Thursday at the PlainsCapital Bank El Gran Salon in Brownsville, and...
Starr County, TXriograndeguardian.com

Starr County officially welcomed into the RGV MPO

PHARR, Texas – Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal was praised for his “electrifying commentary” at a Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization board meeting held at the Pharr Events Center on Wednesday. The praise came from Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, chairman of the RGV MPO. Villarreal and Roma Mayor...