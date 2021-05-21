newsbreak-logo
Effie, MN

Live events on the horizon in Effie

Effie Post
 1 day ago

(EFFIE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Effie calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Effie:

Alcoholics Anonymous- Big Book Study Group

Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 33297 MN-6, Deer River, MN

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend

Heart & Hooves Horsemanship Trail Clinic: Beyond the Arena

Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Forest Rd 2171, Deer River, MN

Trail Clinic Trail: Beyond the Arena: $300 The Heart and Hooves trail clinic will strengthen all the skills you learned in Horsemanship 1 through 3 and push both you and your horse beyond the...

E-Meeting-Nashwauk Tuesday Night AFG

Nashwauk, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 825 1st St, Nashwauk, MN

Meeting via the zoom.us platform. Meeting ID 996 601 027 passcode 793760 phone 929-205-6099. Questions? Contact: 218-999-4679.

Elements Youth Group

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Elements every other Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the church. Elements is a time for teens to deepen their relationship with God, sharpen their...

Kids’ Church

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Children in preschool and elementary grades are welcome to attend Kids’ Church, which is held immediately following worship during our Sunday Service.

Learn More
