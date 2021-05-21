Live events on the horizon in Effie
(EFFIE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Effie calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Effie:
Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 33297 MN-6, Deer River, MN
Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: Forest Rd 2171, Deer River, MN
Trail Clinic Trail: Beyond the Arena: $300 The Heart and Hooves trail clinic will strengthen all the skills you learned in Horsemanship 1 through 3 and push both you and your horse beyond the...
Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: 825 1st St, Nashwauk, MN
Meeting via the zoom.us platform. Meeting ID 996 601 027 passcode 793760 phone 929-205-6099. Questions? Contact: 218-999-4679.
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN
Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Elements every other Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the church. Elements is a time for teens to deepen their relationship with God, sharpen their...
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:45 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:30 AM
Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN
Children in preschool and elementary grades are welcome to attend Kids’ Church, which is held immediately following worship during our Sunday Service.