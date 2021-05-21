newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Coming soon: Michigan events

Posted by 
Michigan Voice
Michigan Voice
 1 day ago

(MICHIGAN, ND) Michigan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Michigan area:

Bunco

Gilby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Come join us for Bunco and more on May 21 @1800 in the Warrior Lounge For all the fun nights we missed in 2020! Cake, door prizes, extra tickets for members, tickets if you bring a friend...

Summer Reading- Tails and Tales

Larimore, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 116 1/2, Towner Ave, Larimore, ND

Summer Reading- Tails and Tales is on Facebook. To connect with Summer Reading- Tails and Tales, join Facebook today.

Halloween In July Save the Date

Arvilla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 3084 Park Ave NE, Arvilla, ND

Networking event in Arvilla, ND by Turtle River State Park on Friday, July 9 2021 with 162 people interested.

Vacation Bible School(VBS)

Larimore, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 E 4th St, Larimore, ND

God's Wonder Lab Jesus does the Impossible Grades pre-k through 6th Singing, food, lessons, crafts and outdoor play

Amplify Your Adventure - Arvilla, ND

Arvilla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 3084 Park Ave NE, Arvilla, ND

Amplify Your Adventure - Arvilla, ND is on Facebook. To connect with Amplify Your Adventure - Arvilla, ND, join Facebook today.

With Michigan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Michigan State
Posted by
Michigan Voice

Get hired! Job openings in and around Michigan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Michigan: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,277 per week; 2. Custodian; 3. DOMINO'S GENERAL MANAGER (1852); 4. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,010 per week; 5. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Petersburg); 6. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Lakota); 7. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Lakota); 8. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 9. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 10. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week;
Michigan State
Posted by
Michigan Voice

Job alert: These jobs are open in Michigan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Michigan: 1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,852 per week; 2. DOMINO'S GENERAL MANAGER (1852); 3. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,126 per week; 4. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 5. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Lakota); 6. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week; 7. CDL-A OTR Flatbed Truck Drivers!; 8. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Lakota); 9. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Lakota); 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch;
Michigan State

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Michigan State
Posted by
97.5 NOW FM

What Were The Top 10 Baby Names In Michigan For 2020?

We've been seeing names get more and more unique over the past few years so it is always fun to see the top names for each year. As someone with a name I'm consistently told is a unique one, I always love to see what people come up with and try not to judge the names other people pick, no matter how "strange."
Michigan State
Posted by
Michigan Voice

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Michigan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Michigan: 1. Need Dedicated Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Average $62,000-$92,000/Year; 2. DOMINO'S GENERAL MANAGER (1852); 3. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/17/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 4. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $78,000/Year +$5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 7. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Michigan); 8. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 9. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd;
Michigan State

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan State

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Bismarck, ND

Photographer looks at the landscape in new exhibit at North Dakota Capitol

BISMARCK — When one looks at a Tim Lamey photograph, it’s more than just a picturesque landscape staring back with unending beauty. The story behind Lamey’s body of work, from formative works to more recent projects like “Here Is Your Country,” which is now on display on the observatory floor of the North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck, reaches into the depths of nature’s bounty and poses questions of conservation.
Michigan State
Posted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan State

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...
Michigan State

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan State

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan State

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...