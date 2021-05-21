Elida calendar: Coming events

(ELIDA, NM) Elida is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elida:

Live Music at Enchantment Vineyards in Portales Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 2102 E 3rd St, Portales, NM

Event in Portales, NM by Pony Creek Trio on Friday, May 21 2021

OASIS State Park Observing Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 1891 Base Line, Portales, NM

As you enter the park, turn right and notice the Brown Office Building and adjacent parking lot. The astronomy club setup up their gear along the side closest to the building. This is a great...

Logan Varsity Baseball @ Dora Dora, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 100 School St, Dora, NM

The Dora (NM) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Logan (NM) on Monday, May 24 @ 3p.

Key Spouse Continuing Education Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 1554 Spear Loop, Cannon AFB, NM

Monthly continuing education topic for Key Spouses, but open to all! Must RSVP by May 25. Save the Date

Junior Golf Clinic (Ages 8-17) Cannon Afb, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Forest Drive, Cannon Air Force Base, NM 88103

Youth Golf Clinic, $5 at Course, $7 if you buy your ticket now