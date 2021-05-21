Navajo Dam events coming soon
(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Live events are coming to Navajo Dam.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo Dam:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM
Date: Jun 12, 2021 1:00 pm Location: TICO TIME River Resort, 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM 87410, Aztec, United States Julie & The Boyz - Concert & Fireworks Show
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM
Address: 700 Navajo Ave, Aztec, NM
Bountiful Baskets is a group of people who choose to pool their money and purchase produce in large quantities from resellers at deep discounts. This allows people to have more fresh produce for...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM
LIVE CONCERT by Nationally Touring Morgan Myles & FIREWORKS SHOW! Day Pass $24, Half Day Pass $15 after 1:00 PM
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 5513 Co Rd 321, Ignacio, CO
Music, food and wine. Come enjoy your Friday nights with Fox Fire Farms, 6-9PM. ***COVID-19 Changes Seating on spacious lawns. Bring rain gear if there is a chance of rain.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM
20’ x 40’ Car Camp/Glamp Spot Upgrade for whole festival. All people staying in the site are still required to purchase admission & tent camping for the festival Build a fun group tent/glamping...