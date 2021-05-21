Navajo Dam events coming soon

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Live events are coming to Navajo Dam.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo Dam:

Julie & The Boyz - Concert & Fireworks Show Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

Bountiful Baskets Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 700 Navajo Ave, Aztec, NM

Bountiful Baskets is a group of people who choose to pool their money and purchase produce in large quantities from resellers at deep discounts. This allows people to have more fresh produce for...

Morgan Myles Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

LIVE CONCERT by Nationally Touring Morgan Myles & FIREWORKS SHOW! Day Pass $24, Half Day Pass $15 after 1:00 PM

Friday Nights at Fox Fire Farms with You Knew Me When Ignacio, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 5513 Co Rd 321, Ignacio, CO

Music, food and wine. Come enjoy your Friday nights with Fox Fire Farms, 6-9PM. ***COVID-19 Changes Seating on spacious lawns. Bring rain gear if there is a chance of rain.

Tico Time Country Festival Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

20’ x 40’ Car Camp/Glamp Spot Upgrade for whole festival. All people staying in the site are still required to purchase admission & tent camping for the festival Build a fun group tent/glamping...