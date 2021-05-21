newsbreak-logo
Navajo Dam, NM

Navajo Dam events coming soon

Posted by 
Navajo Dam Updates
 1 day ago

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Live events are coming to Navajo Dam.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo Dam:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXmy7_0a7D0Wpb00

Julie & The Boyz - Concert & Fireworks Show

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

Date: Jun 12, 2021 1:00 pm Location: TICO TIME River Resort, 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM 87410, Aztec, United States Julie & The Boyz - Concert & Fireworks Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0CbH_0a7D0Wpb00

Bountiful Baskets

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 700 Navajo Ave, Aztec, NM

Bountiful Baskets is a group of people who choose to pool their money and purchase produce in large quantities from resellers at deep discounts. This allows people to have more fresh produce for...

Morgan Myles

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

LIVE CONCERT by Nationally Touring Morgan Myles & FIREWORKS SHOW! Day Pass $24, Half Day Pass $15 after 1:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXOed_0a7D0Wpb00

Friday Nights at Fox Fire Farms with You Knew Me When

Ignacio, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 5513 Co Rd 321, Ignacio, CO

Music, food and wine. Come enjoy your Friday nights with Fox Fire Farms, 6-9PM. ***COVID-19 Changes Seating on spacious lawns. Bring rain gear if there is a chance of rain.

Tico Time Country Festival

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

20’ x 40’ Car Camp/Glamp Spot Upgrade for whole festival. All people staying in the site are still required to purchase admission & tent camping for the festival Build a fun group tent/glamping...

Navajo Dam, NM
ABOUT

With Navajo Dam Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

