Events on the Metaline Falls calendar

(METALINE FALLS, WA) Live events are lining up on the Metaline Falls calendar.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Metaline Falls:

Arbour Season Tickets Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

Arbour Season at The Cutter Theatre, 302 Park St ~ PO Box 133, Metaline Falls, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 06:30 pm

Tribes Teen Event Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 915 S Cedar St, Colville, WA

All teens are invited to the most epic event that will take place all Summer...TRIBES! Tribes is a 6 week teen event where The Dark Samurai's and The Crusaders will compete each week against each...

Huge Community Yard Sale!!! Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 880 S Main St, Colville, WA

We are hosting a Huge Community Yard Sale! Over 50 families will have tables. We still have space for a few more, tables are only $10. We provide the table, the space, and the advertising!

MEOW Hoedown Colville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 501 Old Arden Highway, Colville, WA 99114

Help the felines of Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary to raise money for their canine friends completion of the dog building.

Men's Breakfast Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 760 E Columbia Ave, Colville, WA

Calling all men! Come enjoy a morning with the fellas. Breakfast provided.