Grand Marais, MI

Grand Marais calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Grand Marais News Alert
Grand Marais News Alert
 1 day ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Grand Marais is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Marais area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyKKl_0a7D0TBQ00

Cinderella the Musical

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

The ECA presents "Cinderella the Musical". More details to come! CINDERELLA is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZNVc_0a7D0TBQ00

Mountain goat mash

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: M-94, Munising, MI

This route will showcase the best singletrack Munising has to offer. All races start and finish at Valley Spur Trailhead. Do you have the legs of a Mountain Goat? 45 mile and 15 mile routes for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ltE9_0a7D0TBQ00

Newberry Farmers Market

Newberry, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 17 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6PMLocation: 920 Newberry Avenue

Paul Lundin & Stas Venglevski Classical Concert

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

The Erickson Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome back accordion extraordinaire Stas Venglevski, and renowned violinist Paul Lundin of the the True North Quartet. This amazing duo will...

Loosen Up with Confidence Helga Flower Workshop

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

“Loosen Up with Confidence” Helga Flower Watercolor Workshop August 16-20 9:00 AM-4:00 PM Daily in the ECA Building Renowned artist & instructor Helga Flower’s helpful, kind, and encouraging...

ABOUT

With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

