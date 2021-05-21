Live events coming up in Wakita

(WAKITA, OK) Live events are coming to Wakita.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wakita:

44th Annual Nardin Heritage Day Nardin, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:30 AM

The 44th Annual Nardin Heritage Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 29th in Nardin. The day will start off with Turtle races at 9:30 a.m. and the parade will follow at 10:30 a.m. Visitors can see a...

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 111 West Purdue Avenue, Enid, OK 73701

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty at the Zach Williams Drive-In Tour 2021!

26th Annual Youth Fishing Derby Jet, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 71189 Harper Road, Jet, OK

Bring the kids out to the refuge for fishing fun at Bonham Pond. Youth 9 and under will fish from 9am to 10:30, and ages 10-16 fish from 10:30 to noon. Prizes will be awarded in each age category...

Introduction to Handgun (Level 1) Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701

INTRODUCTION TO HANDGUNS LEVEL I This is a 3 hour course designed to provide a safe, fun environment in which to learn. You will lear

Harper County Fourth of July Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 3, Anthony, KS

07/04 to 07/04 2021 - Harper County Fourth of July meta Anthony City Lake, Anthony , KS Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: CY RO) ?? # of Exhibitors: na Juried: no Prize Money: na