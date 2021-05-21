newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wakita, OK

Live events coming up in Wakita

Posted by 
Wakita Today
Wakita Today
 1 day ago

(WAKITA, OK) Live events are coming to Wakita.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wakita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0Hd0_0a7D0QXF00

44th Annual Nardin Heritage Day

Nardin, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:30 AM

The 44th Annual Nardin Heritage Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 29th in Nardin. The day will start off with Turtle races at 9:30 a.m. and the parade will follow at 10:30 a.m. Visitors can see a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyLvO_0a7D0QXF00

VOLUNTEER - Zach Williams Drive-In / Enid, OK

Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 111 West Purdue Avenue, Enid, OK 73701

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty at the Zach Williams Drive-In Tour 2021!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otRLe_0a7D0QXF00

26th Annual Youth Fishing Derby

Jet, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 71189 Harper Road, Jet, OK

Bring the kids out to the refuge for fishing fun at Bonham Pond. Youth 9 and under will fish from 9am to 10:30, and ages 10-16 fish from 10:30 to noon. Prizes will be awarded in each age category...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AK6k0_0a7D0QXF00

Introduction to Handgun (Level 1)

Enid, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701

INTRODUCTION TO HANDGUNS     LEVEL I   This is a 3 hour course designed to provide a safe, fun environment in which to learn.  You will lear

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FP2lx_0a7D0QXF00

Harper County Fourth of July

Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 3, Anthony, KS

07/04 to 07/04 2021 - Harper County Fourth of July meta Anthony City Lake, Anthony , KS Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: CY RO) ?? # of Exhibitors: na Juried: no Prize Money: na

Learn More
Wakita Today

Wakita Today

Wakita, OK
1
Followers
14
Post
20
Views
ABOUT

With Wakita Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wakita, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Enid, OK
City
Nardin, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Heritage Day#Local Events#Live Theater#Turtle#Ks Entertainment#In Person Events#Live Content#Races#Exhibitors#Food#Prizes#Bonham Pond#Drive#Standup Comedy#Time#Remote Versions#Social#Human Poverty#Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessCBS News

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge in Epic Games’ Fortnite trial

In a first, the CEO of Apple testified in a groundbreaking court case. Tim Cook was in a federal court in California, defending charges that his company's app store is an unfair monopoly. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson reports on how the tech giant is squaring off against the maker of a popular video game.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Ana forms near Bermuda, becoming first named storm in the Atlantic this year

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...