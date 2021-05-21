Sharon Grove events calendar
(SHARON GROVE, KY) Sharon Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sharon Grove:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 PM
Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY
Kentucky conceal carry CCDW classes and firearms training courses taught by DOCJT Trainers and Instructors and NRA Certified Instructors in Russellville, Kentucky, Logan County.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM
Address: 225 Armory Dr, Russellville, KY
UPDATE! Event date has been changed to May 22nd. Join us for our first drop-in event and meet local author, David Ashby! Ashby will have his most recent book, The Last of the Soul Searchers...
Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 280 E 4th St, Russellville, KY
Send your Little Artists to create and have fun with us for our 2021 Little Picasso Summer Art Camp on Monday - 6/14 and Tuesday - 6/15 from 10am - 1pm at Creative Canvas by You in Russellville...
Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:30 AM
Music event in Elkton, KY by Country Twang Band on Thursday, May 27 2021