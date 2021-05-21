newsbreak-logo
Sharon Grove, KY

Sharon Grove events calendar

Sharon Grove Today
 1 day ago

(SHARON GROVE, KY) Sharon Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sharon Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Dgun_0a7D0PeW00

Concealed Carry Course

Russellville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY

Kentucky conceal carry CCDW classes and firearms training courses taught by DOCJT Trainers and Instructors and NRA Certified Instructors in Russellville, Kentucky, Logan County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wV0Z5_0a7D0PeW00

Book Signing with local author, David Ashby

Russellville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 225 Armory Dr, Russellville, KY

UPDATE! Event date has been changed to May 22nd. Join us for our first drop-in event and meet local author, David Ashby! Ashby will have his most recent book, The Last of the Soul Searchers...

NRA Metallic Cartridge Reloading Instructor

Russellville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY

Kentucky conceal carry CCDW classes and firearms training courses taught by DOCJT Trainers and Instructors and NRA Certified Instructors in Russellville, Kentucky, Logan County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWWFF_0a7D0PeW00

Russellville, KY - Little Picasso Summer Art Camp — Lisa Miller Creative

Russellville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 280 E 4th St, Russellville, KY

Send your Little Artists to create and have fun with us for our 2021 Little Picasso Summer Art Camp on Monday - 6/14 and Tuesday - 6/15 from 10am - 1pm at Creative Canvas by You in Russellville...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXdjU_0a7D0PeW00

"Country Twang" @ Elkton Bike Night

Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:30 AM

Music event in Elkton, KY by Country Twang Band on Thursday, May 27 2021

ABOUT

With Sharon Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related
Sharon Grove Today

Ready for a change? These Sharon Grove jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sharon Grove: 1. Restaurant General Manager; 2. Independent Financial Services Representative - leads, GROWTH!; 3. Licensed/Unlicensed Life Insurance Sales Agents; 4. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 5. Plant Manager (in TN); 6. Travel Nurse RN - Psychiatric - $1,694 per week; 7. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1530 / Week; 8. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,512 per week; 9. Manufacturing Senior Buyer; 10. Home Weekly-80% BOL-$5,000-Class A;
Sharon Grove Today

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Sharon Grove

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sharon Grove: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Customer Service Preferred; 2. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 3. Account Representative; 4. TN - SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST - Clarksville - $40.12 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 6. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 7. Work from Home Insurance Agent-Training provided, No Cold Calling; 8. Flatbed No tarping CDL Class A CDL Truck driver Home on Friday; 9. Dry Van Company Driver - CDL A - Up to $89,000/Year; 10. Truck Drivers - CDL A - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!;
Indiana State

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kentucky State

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...
Logan County, KY

Kirby Funeral Services celebrated during grand opening

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce was excited to celebrate Kirby Funeral Service’s grand opening and ribbon cutting. Friends, family, and community members gathered to welcome and support the new facility. The event was kicked off with prayer by Clay Bilyeu and followed by words...
Kentucky State

Kentucky COVID positivity rate falls below 3 percent

Kentucky’s COVID-19 rolling positivity rate is below 3-percent again and Governor Andy Beshear announced 488 new cases Saturday. The positivity rate fell again to 2.83 percent and just over 1.9 million Kentuckians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Trigg County is now green with an...
Russellville, KY

Bennett helps Spartans hold off Russellville

South Warren junior Elly Bennett was 3-for-4 and drove in a run to help the host Spartans hold off Russellville 8-7 in softball action Friday. McLaine Hudson was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Carrie Enlow went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Selynna Metcalfe was 2-for-4 in the win. Caroline Pitcock added a 2-for-4 outing with a double, while Emily Reynolds and Katie Walker tallied an RBI each for the Spartans.
Hopkinsville, KY

Weekend and Monday prep roundup

University Heights Academy grabbed a pair of wins, a 20-10 victory on Saturday against Hopkins Central and a 12-2 win on Monday over Dawson Springs. After snapping a nine-game skid last Friday, the Blazers find themselves on a three-game win streak. They will look to make it four in a...
Logan County, KY

Mefford powers Logan past Lady Panthers

Logan County junior Grayce Mefford homered and drove in four runs to boost the homestanding Lady Cougars to a 13-6 softball win over District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday. Emerson McKinnis also homered as part of a 2-for-3 effort with three RBIs, Kaylin Page went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI, Shelby Gettings was 3-for-4, Maddix Mowles went 2-for-3, Shayla Johnson was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, and Hailey Collins tallied an RBI in the win.
Logan County, KY

Kirby Funeral Services Ready for Business

A major renovation project in Russellville is now complete, turning a long-standing vacant structure into modern full-service funeral care. Kirby Funeral Services, located at 110 Franklin Road, Russellville, is now open for business and owner-operator Justin Kirby is more than ready to begin what he says, is a mission to offer what he has been taught his whole life to those who live in his own community.
Adair County, KY

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford WIND ADVISORY EXPIRING WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING Although a few gusts will linger in the 25 to 30 MPH range for another couple hours, the threat for gusts over 40 MPH has ended. Therefore, the Wind Advisory is expiring.
Ballard County, KY

Wind Advisory issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Fulton; Graves; Henderson; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph or higher expected. * WHERE...The Bootheel Region of southeast Missouri, all of western Kentucky, and portions of southern Illinois south of Highway 13. * WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Russellville, KY

Russellville council looks into square directions

Most people who live around Russellville know how to navigate the public square. There are those who are visiting the county seat, however, that may get a little confused as to which way you can go and when you can do it. Because of this, members of the Russellville City...
Russellville, KY

Russellville mayor-council honor educators

Honoring the educators in the City of Russellville, as well as the who work in the county, Mayor Mark Stratton and his council, approved a proclamation Tuesday naming May 3-7, 2021, Teacher Appreciation Week. “I cannot express how important those who teach our children are,” said Stratton. “Setting aside a...