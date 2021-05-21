Sharon Grove events calendar

(SHARON GROVE, KY) Sharon Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sharon Grove:

Concealed Carry Course Russellville, KY

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY

Kentucky conceal carry CCDW classes and firearms training courses taught by DOCJT Trainers and Instructors and NRA Certified Instructors in Russellville, Kentucky, Logan County.

Book Signing with local author, David Ashby Russellville, KY

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 225 Armory Dr, Russellville, KY

UPDATE! Event date has been changed to May 22nd. Join us for our first drop-in event and meet local author, David Ashby! Ashby will have his most recent book, The Last of the Soul Searchers...

NRA Metallic Cartridge Reloading Instructor Russellville, KY

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY

Kentucky conceal carry CCDW classes and firearms training courses taught by DOCJT Trainers and Instructors and NRA Certified Instructors in Russellville, Kentucky, Logan County.

Russellville, KY - Little Picasso Summer Art Camp — Lisa Miller Creative Russellville, KY

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 280 E 4th St, Russellville, KY

Send your Little Artists to create and have fun with us for our 2021 Little Picasso Summer Art Camp on Monday - 6/14 and Tuesday - 6/15 from 10am - 1pm at Creative Canvas by You in Russellville...

"Country Twang" @ Elkton Bike Night Elkton, KY

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:30 AM

Music event in Elkton, KY by Country Twang Band on Thursday, May 27 2021