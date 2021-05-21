newsbreak-logo
Tilden, TX

Tilden calendar: Coming events

Tilden News Alert
Tilden News Alert
 1 day ago

(TILDEN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Tilden calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tilden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yW8Pi_0a7D0MFZ00

Wild Bill Cowboy Gallop

Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Wild Bill Cowboy Gallop is a 5K & 2-mile fun run in its 40th year. Located just outside San Antonio in Pleasanton Texas, the race provides awards in 13 age brackets. All participants are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3RcN_0a7D0MFZ00

CF Youth — Cowboy Fellowship

Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 561 FM3350, Jourdanton, TX

Our FisH - Preteen Ministry (5th & 6th grades) meets every Wednesday evening at 6:30PM in Portable B. Please follow the FisH Facebook page for updates and events. Leaders: James Kahl and Christy Reed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsH39_0a7D0MFZ00

J.R. Herrera @ Urban Bricks Pizza

Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

J.R. Herrera is from South Texas and has 20 years of experience performing various types of music. J.R. grew up in Edinburg, Tx. where he first began developing his musical talent. After...

Dan Brokos – 3 Day Urban Gunfighter Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Register Here Urban Gunfighter Course is an Intermediate Pistol and Carbine Class focusing on the ever-changing contingencies of a gunfight. The course also focuses on tactical pistol and rifle...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHirR_0a7D0MFZ00

Funeral mass

George West, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 304 Crockett St, George West, TX

Here is Samuel Garcia’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 13, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Samuel Garcia (George West, Texas). Family and...

ABOUT

With Tilden News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

