Coming soon: Neche events

(NECHE, ND) Neche has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Neche area:

Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament- Drayton, ND Drayton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 116 N Main St, Drayton, ND

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT: Once again this year we have secured the funds for a guaranteed $10,000 1st Prize. This means the Catfish Capital Challenge will be the biggest catfish tournament on the Red...

1st Annual Pembina County Fair Golf Tournament Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 9355 135th Ave NE, Cavalier, ND

Tournament Begins at 10am Thursday July 1st 2021 Entry Ticket $50.00 Includes, green fee and meal. Call the country club to reserve your position and/or reserve a cart. Prizes, raffles, fun, food...

Howard Hoff Sale Walhalla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Diseth Auction Service is having Howard Hoff Sale in Walhalla ND on Jun 17, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Farm Town RODEO Lancaster, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Event by FARM TOWN RODEO on Friday, June 25 2021

2nd Annual Redneck Car show Sunday fun day Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Hallock, MN

It is that time again, bring out that vehicle that has so many stories tell. only rule got to get it back home