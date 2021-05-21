newsbreak-logo
Neche, ND

Coming soon: Neche events

Neche Voice
 1 day ago

(NECHE, ND) Neche has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Neche area:

Catfish Capital Challenge Catfish Tournament- Drayton, ND

Drayton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 116 N Main St, Drayton, ND

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT: Once again this year we have secured the funds for a guaranteed $10,000 1st Prize. This means the Catfish Capital Challenge will be the biggest catfish tournament on the Red...

1st Annual Pembina County Fair Golf Tournament

Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 9355 135th Ave NE, Cavalier, ND

Tournament Begins at 10am Thursday July 1st 2021 Entry Ticket $50.00 Includes, green fee and meal. Call the country club to reserve your position and/or reserve a cart. Prizes, raffles, fun, food...

Howard Hoff Sale

Walhalla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Diseth Auction Service is having Howard Hoff Sale in Walhalla ND on Jun 17, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Farm Town RODEO

Lancaster, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Event by FARM TOWN RODEO on Friday, June 25 2021

2nd Annual Redneck Car show Sunday fun day

Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Hallock, MN

It is that time again, bring out that vehicle that has so many stories tell. only rule got to get it back home

ABOUT

With Neche Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

