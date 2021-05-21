Coming soon: Neche events
(NECHE, ND) Neche has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Neche area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 116 N Main St, Drayton, ND
HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT: Once again this year we have secured the funds for a guaranteed $10,000 1st Prize. This means the Catfish Capital Challenge will be the biggest catfish tournament on the Red...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Address: 9355 135th Ave NE, Cavalier, ND
Tournament Begins at 10am Thursday July 1st 2021 Entry Ticket $50.00 Includes, green fee and meal. Call the country club to reserve your position and/or reserve a cart. Prizes, raffles, fun, food...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Diseth Auction Service is having Howard Hoff Sale in Walhalla ND on Jun 17, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Event by FARM TOWN RODEO on Friday, June 25 2021
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: Hallock, MN
It is that time again, bring out that vehicle that has so many stories tell. only rule got to get it back home