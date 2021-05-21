San Simeon events coming soon

(SAN SIMEON, CA) Live events are lining up on the San Simeon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Simeon area:

Visitor Center and Gift Shop Hours San Simeon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: Plaza del Cavalier, 250 San Simeon Ave Suite 3B, San Simeon, CA

Visit the Friends of the Elephant Seal Visitor Center and Gift Shop for one of a kind elephant seal gifts and souvenirs, as well as marine-themed art, books, puzzles, postcards and more! See a...

KBONG Summer Tour 2021 - Live at Kilokilo Brewing Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 3340 Ramada Dr., Suite c, Paso Robles, CA 93446

KBONG with special guest True Zion at the Kilokilo Brewery Beer Garden

Backyard Jam Benefit for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1300 Railroad Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

WHAT'S ON TAP? An evening full of good friends, food, beer and live music, for the BEST cause - our community's youth!

A Celebration of Life Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 1473 Randall Dr, Cambria, CA

Please join our family in celebrating the life of our beloved mother, Patricia Hurd. Food and drinks surrounded by nature while sharing our favorite stories, just as mom would have wanted it.

Youth Arts Performance Studies Class Presents "Stuck" Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 3201 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Join the Performance Studies class presenting their skit "Stuck" for the last day of the class in Phase 4!