San Simeon, CA

San Simeon events coming soon

Posted by 
San Simeon Updates
San Simeon Updates
 1 day ago

(SAN SIMEON, CA) Live events are lining up on the San Simeon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Simeon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LacdC_0a7D0KU700

Visitor Center and Gift Shop Hours

San Simeon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: Plaza del Cavalier, 250 San Simeon Ave Suite 3B, San Simeon, CA

Visit the Friends of the Elephant Seal Visitor Center and Gift Shop for one of a kind elephant seal gifts and souvenirs, as well as marine-themed art, books, puzzles, postcards and more! See a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5ryA_0a7D0KU700

KBONG Summer Tour 2021 - Live at Kilokilo Brewing

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 3340 Ramada Dr., Suite c, Paso Robles, CA 93446

KBONG with special guest True Zion at the Kilokilo Brewery Beer Garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46N1h5_0a7D0KU700

Backyard Jam Benefit for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1300 Railroad Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

WHAT'S ON TAP? An evening full of good friends, food, beer and live music, for the BEST cause - our community's youth!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDU4L_0a7D0KU700

A Celebration of Life

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 1473 Randall Dr, Cambria, CA

Please join our family in celebrating the life of our beloved mother, Patricia Hurd. Food and drinks surrounded by nature while sharing our favorite stories, just as mom would have wanted it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frKBx_0a7D0KU700

Youth Arts Performance Studies Class Presents "Stuck"

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 3201 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Join the Performance Studies class presenting their skit "Stuck" for the last day of the class in Phase 4!

San Simeon Updates

San Simeon Updates

San Simeon, CA
ABOUT

With San Simeon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

