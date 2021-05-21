Live events on the horizon in Geneseo

(GENESEO, KS) Live events are lining up on the Geneseo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Geneseo area:

South Central Stock Horse Association Show Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1145 East, US-56, Lyons, KS

Join us for an SCSHA summer point show. More information to come.

2021 Bar K Bar Blast Horse Show Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1145 East, US-56, Lyons, KS

2021 Bar K Bar Blast Horse Show Aug 27, 2021 to Aug 29, 2021 $75 Entry includes 1 Stall, 1 Shavings and all entries.

NRL22 Saturday Jun 19, 2021 Match Geneseo, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 18th Ave, Geneseo, KS

Sports event in Lyons, KS by Rice County Sportsman's Club on Saturday, June 19 2021

Hike Mushroom Rock Marquette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 Horsethief Rd, Marquette, KS

Let's camp at Kanapolis State Park and see the rock formations at Mushroom State Park. You can come Friday night to set up camp or meet us early Saturday to start exploring. Fee covers primitive...

National 4-H Western Heritage Conference Ellsworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The 4-H Western Heritage Project is a combination of 4-H Shooting Sports and a living history of the frontier west from﻿ 1860 to 1900. 4-H members from at least 9 states that participate in this...