Baileyville calendar: Coming events

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Live events are coming to Baileyville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baileyville:

Cornhole Tournament (Seneca's 150+1 Celebration) Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Seneca’s 150+1 Celebration Cornhole Tournament Saturday, July 12, 2021 Registration $40 per team Check-in & Registration at 10am at the Tennis Courts in Seneca Play will begin at 11am Social ...

The Wall That Heals Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The mission of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is to honor and preserve the legacy of service and educate all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War. The Wall will be open to...

Stars Go Dim Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 316 Lincoln St, Sabetha, KS

Stars Go Dim (SGD) is an American pop rock Christian band from Tulsa, Oklahoma that formed in late 2007. The band originally consisted of Chris Cleveland (vocals, piano, ...

Seneca's 150th (+1) Celebration ~ Repeat Offenders! Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:15 PM

Music event in Seneca, KS by Repeat Offenders Bar Band on Saturday, June 12 2021

Summer Camp 2021, week one at Camp Cornhusker Du Bois, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:01 AM

Other event by Troop 16 Lincoln NE on Sunday, June 13 2021