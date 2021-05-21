newsbreak-logo
Baileyville, KS

Baileyville calendar: Coming events

Baileyville Updates
Baileyville Updates
 1 day ago

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Live events are coming to Baileyville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baileyville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCiPo_0a7D0Hpw00

Cornhole Tournament (Seneca's 150+1 Celebration)

Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Seneca’s 150+1 Celebration Cornhole Tournament Saturday, July 12, 2021 Registration $40 per team Check-in & Registration at 10am at the Tennis Courts in Seneca Play will begin at 11am Social ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEww1_0a7D0Hpw00

The Wall That Heals

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The mission of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is to honor and preserve the legacy of service and educate all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War. The Wall will be open to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXNEl_0a7D0Hpw00

Stars Go Dim

Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 316 Lincoln St, Sabetha, KS

Stars Go Dim (SGD) is an American pop rock Christian band from Tulsa, Oklahoma that formed in late 2007. The band originally consisted of Chris Cleveland (vocals, piano, ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pc37h_0a7D0Hpw00

Seneca's 150th (+1) Celebration ~ Repeat Offenders!

Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:15 PM

Music event in Seneca, KS by Repeat Offenders Bar Band on Saturday, June 12 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEVNi_0a7D0Hpw00

Summer Camp 2021, week one at Camp Cornhusker

Du Bois, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:01 AM

Other event by Troop 16 Lincoln NE on Sunday, June 13 2021

Learn More
Baileyville, KS
1
Followers
25
Post
18
Views
ABOUT

With Baileyville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Hiawatha, KShiawathaworldonline.com

BKRT is one for the books

The Big Kansas Road Trip is in the books for 2021 and organizers are already looking to next year's adventure. The Kansas Sampler Foundation sponsored this year's event - held in Nemaha, Brown and Doniphan counties - from May 6-9. After being rescheduled twice due to COVID-19, the counties were more than ready to open their doors to visitors from all over.
