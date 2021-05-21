Rockland calendar: Events coming up

(ROCKLAND, ID) Rockland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rockland:

The Great Pumpkin Festival Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 420 N Main St, Pocatello, ID

This new festival on Main Street will feature the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, face painting, apple pie baking contest, pumpkin carving contest, antiques, crafts, jewelry, food, music and more...

Parmalee Concert Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2375 Olympus Dr, Pocatello, ID

Watch Parmalee perform Just the Way, The Git Up, Just The Way, Close Your Eyes For This, Sunday Morning and more. Parmalee is comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and...

Gate City Brewfest 2021 Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 N Main St, Pocatello, ID

Enjoy delicious craft beers, live music and great food at Gate City Brewfest 2 in Old Town Pocatello. Pocatello’s favorite brewers will be offering some new selections for sampling. Over 70 beers...

Memorial Weekend Lantern Festival! American Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Light a Lantern and let it float on the water an light up the night for Memorial Weekend! There will also be food and karaoke for a fun filled evening! Time & Location

Arts and Craft Show American Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 605 Hillcrest Ave, American Falls, ID

Calling all crafters! Reserve your booth today! This craft show will be held at Edgewood Spring Creek Manor's Parking Lot June 19-21. To reserve your booth contact Joyce at 208-226-1856. All...