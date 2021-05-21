newsbreak-logo
Beverly, WA

Live events on the horizon in Beverly

Posted by 
Beverly Daily
Beverly Daily
 1 day ago

(BEVERLY, WA) Live events are coming to Beverly.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beverly:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMPf6_0a7D0F4U00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at THE LOUNGE

Quincy, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 224 Bing Avenue, George, WA 98848

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06etG0_0a7D0F4U00

Be Ready Expo

Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 415 F St SW, Quincy, WA

The public is cordially invited to attend the “Be Ready Expo”, a free event on May 22, 2021 at the grounds of the Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum at 415 F St. (along Highway 28) in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOpJa_0a7D0F4U00

Bass Canyon Shuttles 2021

Quincy, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 754 Silica Road Northwest, George, WA 98848

Bus.com is proud to once again partner with Bass Canyon in August 2020 - Shuttles buses are available to and from SeaTac and CenturyLink!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQZRl_0a7D0F4U00

Memorial Weekend Local Talent Music Fest

Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Music event by Beaumont Cellars Winery on Sunday, May 30 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380J1y_0a7D0F4U00

Beyond Wonderland 2021 - Day 1

Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

To Wonderland we go!🍄🦋 #BeyondPNW takes over The Gorge October 1+2, 2021 for 2 nights of Music, Art & Exploration + 3 magical nights of Camping! We can't wait to see you all as our Next Chapter...

Beverly Daily

Beverly Daily

Beverly, WA
ABOUT

With Beverly Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Beverly, WAPosted by
Beverly Daily

Work remotely in Beverly — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Online Summer Camp Leader (Remote); 2. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 3. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work; 4. Dispatcher / Customer Service; 5. Online Educator (Remote);
Quincy, WAPosted by
Columbia Basin Herald

Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum to hold free event

The Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum at 415 F St. SW, along state Route 28, is holding a “Be Ready Expo,” free to the public, 12-4 p.m. May 22. The event is meant to educate people on ways to build a more self-sufficient lifestyle and be prepared for emergencies. Nearly 50 exhibits and speakers will share their expertise on topics, such as food production and preservation, storing essentials, personal wellness, security and energy needs.