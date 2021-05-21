Live events on the horizon in Beverly

(BEVERLY, WA) Live events are coming to Beverly.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beverly:

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at THE LOUNGE Quincy, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 224 Bing Avenue, George, WA 98848

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Be Ready Expo Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 415 F St SW, Quincy, WA

The public is cordially invited to attend the “Be Ready Expo”, a free event on May 22, 2021 at the grounds of the Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum at 415 F St. (along Highway 28) in...

Bass Canyon Shuttles 2021 Quincy, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 754 Silica Road Northwest, George, WA 98848

Bus.com is proud to once again partner with Bass Canyon in August 2020 - Shuttles buses are available to and from SeaTac and CenturyLink!

Memorial Weekend Local Talent Music Fest Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Music event by Beaumont Cellars Winery on Sunday, May 30 2021

Beyond Wonderland 2021 - Day 1 Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

To Wonderland we go!🍄🦋 #BeyondPNW takes over The Gorge October 1+2, 2021 for 2 nights of Music, Art & Exploration + 3 magical nights of Camping! We can't wait to see you all as our Next Chapter...