What’s up Middle Brook: Local events calendar

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Live events are lining up on the Middle Brook calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Middle Brook:

Ice Cream Social Annapolis, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 47247 MO-49, Annapolis, MO

What's better than ice cream? Free ice cream! The catch--you must bring a topping of your choice with you--we'll have the rest! We will provide the ice cream, bowls, spoons, and napkins—you just...

Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display Pilot Knob, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 118 Maple St, Pilot Knob, MO

The Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce will again partner with Missouri State Parks and Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic site to celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual fireworks display...

Hub's Float Trip Lesterville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 199 Elm St, Lesterville, MO

Start your summer of right floating with the staff and friends of Hub's Pub and Grill! Mark you calendars now we sure dont want you to miss the best float yet! We have the pricing for the float...

Fredericktown Day Camp Ironton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 4 Collins Ln, Ironton, MO

Religion event in Ironton, MO by Dayspring Bible Camp on Monday, June 14 2021

8th Annual Arcadia Valley BBQ Battle Ironton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 123 N Main St B, Ironton, MO

More than 40 teams come to battle it out for the prizes available to the top teams. This is a St. Louis BBQ Society sanctioned event. It has been well attended in the past and continues to grow...