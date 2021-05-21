newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Paris events coming up

Posted by 
Paris Post
Paris Post
 1 day ago

(PARIS, ID) Paris is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paris:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ewglp_0a7D0DJ200

Preston Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off

Preston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 36 S State St, Preston, ID

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBHPL_0a7D0DJ200

Idaho & Utah Free Fishing Day

Fish Haven, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:59 PM

All anglers, residents and nonresidents, can celebrate the day by fishing Bear lake without a license! If you’ve never been fishing, this is a great day to learn. All other fishing rules and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eX9Ic_0a7D0DJ200

Pioneer weekend

Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 485 N Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, UT

Relax and enjoy a great Utah holiday with lots of family fun.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3val6F_0a7D0DJ200

Brenn Hill Concert

Montpelier, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 320 N 4th St, Montpelier, ID

Brenn Hill will perform his magical Christmas Concert. He is a singer/songwriter who doesn’t just sing about the West, he reveals its heart to anyone who will take the time to listen. The cowboy’s...

Learn More

Christmas in July

Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 485 N Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, UT

Christmas comes to the campground early! Visit with Santa. Come enjoy the many wonderful activities at the campground.

Learn More
Paris Post

Paris Post

Paris, ID
0
Followers
26
Post
21
Views
ABOUT

With Paris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#State St#Garden City#Family Fun#Live Events#Live Theater#This Deseret Industries#Sun Jul 07#Ut Relax#In Person Events#Venues#Ut Christmas#Live Content#Entertainers#Stand Up Comedy#Remote Audiences#Live Remote Experience#Sat#Lake#Formats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fishing
Place
Europe
Related
Volborg, MTPosted by
Volborg Updates

Volborg events calendar

1. Working with Older Adults: Capacity, Exploitation, and Reporting-Miles City; 2. Circus Funtastic - MILES CITY, MT; 3. Ooey Gooey Two Full-Day Workshops; 4. IOIA Remote Inspection Training;
Pittsfield, ILPosted by
Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield events calendar

1. Vincent by Leonard Nimoy; 2. 17th Annual Wing Ding Team Registration; 3. Trying by Joanna McClelland-Glass; 4. Dementia Conversations Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning; 5. North Greene Class of 1971 50th Class Reunion;
PoliticsPosted by
Townsend News Alert

Townsend calendar: What's coming up

1. See Jane Adventures Copper City W's MTB Clinic May 8 - 9; 2. A Functional Medicine Journey: 4 Days to Your Optimal Wellness; 3. History Hike on Mount Helena; 4. HELL'S BELLES, World Famous All-Female AC/DC Tribute Band; 5. The Lowdown Drifters;
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Huntsville events calendar

1. Concert at Three Caves; 2. Grind An Alice in Chains Tribute w/ Core A Stone Temple Pilots Tribute; 3. Struggle Jennings at Sidetracks Music Hall; 4. Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band; 5. Southern Culture On The Skids;
Charlevoix, MIPosted by
Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix events calendar

1. Opening Day for Summer 2021 Season!; 2. U-PICK ASPARAGUS + BLOSSOM TOURS; 3. N.S.S.I. (Non-Suicidal Self Injury Training); 4. Grayling Varsity Softball @ Charlevoix; 5. A Night To Remember - A Formal Event for Boyne City Classes of 2021 & 2022;
MusicPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Sublime with Rome in Spokane, Halestorm in Seattle, and More Concerts Announced

Northern Quest Entertainment has announced more shows for their 2021 Outdoor Summer Concert Series and there's a little something for all musical tastes. If you haven't been to the venue yet, it's really fun! Seating is well arranged in a slope so you're not blocked by people in front of you. It's at the hotel and casino just beyond Spokane in Airway Heights, so it's also a fun road trip with a stop for fun in Spokane, or directly to the casino, where there's plenty of fun before and after concerts.
PoliticsPosted by
KBZK News

Summer festivals make their return to the 406

This summer, festivals are being held all over Montana after most were canceled last year. Notable events that are returning include the strawberry festival, magic city blues festival, Montana fair, red ants pants music festival, PBR, concerts at MetraPark and places like The Pub Station, along with many more.