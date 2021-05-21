Paris events coming up

(PARIS, ID) Paris is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paris:

Preston Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off Preston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 36 S State St, Preston, ID

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

Idaho & Utah Free Fishing Day Fish Haven, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:59 PM

All anglers, residents and nonresidents, can celebrate the day by fishing Bear lake without a license! If you’ve never been fishing, this is a great day to learn. All other fishing rules and...

Pioneer weekend Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 485 N Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, UT

Relax and enjoy a great Utah holiday with lots of family fun.

Brenn Hill Concert Montpelier, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 320 N 4th St, Montpelier, ID

Brenn Hill will perform his magical Christmas Concert. He is a singer/songwriter who doesn’t just sing about the West, he reveals its heart to anyone who will take the time to listen. The cowboy’s...

Christmas in July Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 485 N Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, UT

Christmas comes to the campground early! Visit with Santa. Come enjoy the many wonderful activities at the campground.