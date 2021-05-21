Live events coming up in Lake George

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Lake George has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake George:

Rock Pond and Canyon Hike Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO

One of our favorite trails year round! 5-miles, 600 feet elevation change, to Rock Pond and Canyon. Moderate to difficult due to elevation. Led by Volunteer Naturalist Rose. Dress for the weather...

Badger Mountain Range wars Lake George, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 801 Co Rd 453, Lake George, CO

The first Saturday of every month there is a shooting competition and time for practice at the M Lazy C Ranch. All of the activities cumulate into the famous annual Badger Mountain Range War the...

Spring Fling Craft Fair Florissant, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 8437 County Rd 11, Florissant, CO

Spring Fling Craft Fair is on Facebook. To connect with Spring Fling Craft Fair, join Facebook today.

Clean the Dream 2021 — Risers4Rett Lake George, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Thirtynine Mile Rd, Lake George, CO

Risers 4 Rett will be partnering with fly fishing guide Landon Mayer to support the Clean the Dream event on August 21st. Join us to make a difference and clean up the nature we enjoy so much...

BBQ Fundraiser Florissant, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 8437 County Rd 11, Florissant, CO

Come join us for the Four Mile Independence Weekend BBQ Fundraiser. Food catered by "Dog Tired BBQ"...music and dancing. All proceeds go directly to outfit your firefighters with personal...