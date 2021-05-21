Boles calendar: Coming events

(BOLES, AR) Live events are lining up on the Boles calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boles area:

For The Love Of Junk @ Sharla's Selectables Waldron, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3496 US-71, Waldron, AR

4th Annual For the Love of Junk Outdoor Flea market @ Sharla's Selectables. Outdoor Flea Market in the parking lot of Sharla's Selectables Flea Market 3496 Hwy 71 North Waldron, AR Thursday June...

NATURE FUN IN THE SUMMER SUN- Baturday Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone Rd, Heavener, OK

Free event with games and snacks while we learn about bats. Meet up at the playground at Runestone Park. Hosted by our Intern, Faith.

Kasey Earl Band Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Events. Kasey Earl, a Christian artist from Little Rock, AR

October Daze Cornhole Tournament Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Sports event by Hawg Country Cornhole LLC on Saturday, October 9 2021

Wedding Shower Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Booneville, AR

Event in Booneville, AR by Andrea & Jarrod's Wedding on Saturday, June 5 2021