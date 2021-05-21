newsbreak-logo
Boles, AR

Boles calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Boles Journal
Boles Journal
 1 day ago

(BOLES, AR) Live events are lining up on the Boles calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boles area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BO7Mk_0a7D0BXa00

For The Love Of Junk @ Sharla's Selectables

Waldron, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3496 US-71, Waldron, AR

4th Annual For the Love of Junk Outdoor Flea market @ Sharla's Selectables. Outdoor Flea Market in the parking lot of Sharla's Selectables Flea Market 3496 Hwy 71 North Waldron, AR Thursday June...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnFQX_0a7D0BXa00

NATURE FUN IN THE SUMMER SUN- Baturday

Heavener, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone Rd, Heavener, OK

Free event with games and snacks while we learn about bats. Meet up at the playground at Runestone Park. Hosted by our Intern, Faith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9jKl_0a7D0BXa00

Kasey Earl Band

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Events. Kasey Earl, a Christian artist from Little Rock, AR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voikM_0a7D0BXa00

October Daze Cornhole Tournament

Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Sports event by Hawg Country Cornhole LLC on Saturday, October 9 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAp3n_0a7D0BXa00

Wedding Shower

Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Booneville, AR

Event in Booneville, AR by Andrea & Jarrod's Wedding on Saturday, June 5 2021

ABOUT

With Boles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

