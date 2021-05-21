Butte events coming soon

(BUTTE, NE) Live events are coming to Butte.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butte:

Sip & Paint Jar Party Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Bring your own jar of alcohol or beverage of choice. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to kick back and have fun.

3rd Annual Blue Moon Tournament Armour, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 39522 274th St, Armour, SD

3rd Annual Blue Moon Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with 3rd Annual Blue Moon Tournament, join Facebook today.

Weston Frank Live @ Platte Creek Store Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 35999 282nd St #6423, Platte, SD

Kick off summer right with Weston & Lance at Platte Creek Store

West Holt Medical Services Foundation Fun Run Atkinson, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

1st Annual 5k/ 1 mile Walk /Run Hosted by the West Holt Medical Services Foundation, Sponsored by Keating Resources. All Proceeds to the foundation, which supports growth and projects within West...

605 Unity JAM Wagner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

FREE EVENT !!! Jamboree of Art & Music to celebrate people of all ages and cultural backgrounds to promote unity in the 605 state. Vendor applications available on the East River Horizons Team...