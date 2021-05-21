newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte, NE

Butte events coming soon

Posted by 
Butte Bulletin
Butte Bulletin
 1 day ago

(BUTTE, NE) Live events are coming to Butte.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w85I4_0a7D08ye00

Sip & Paint Jar Party

Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Bring your own jar of alcohol or beverage of choice. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to kick back and have fun.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtDyb_0a7D08ye00

3rd Annual Blue Moon Tournament

Armour, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 39522 274th St, Armour, SD

3rd Annual Blue Moon Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with 3rd Annual Blue Moon Tournament, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGM1G_0a7D08ye00

Weston Frank Live @ Platte Creek Store

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 35999 282nd St #6423, Platte, SD

Kick off summer right with Weston & Lance at Platte Creek Store

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkrdU_0a7D08ye00

West Holt Medical Services Foundation Fun Run

Atkinson, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

1st Annual 5k/ 1 mile Walk /Run Hosted by the West Holt Medical Services Foundation, Sponsored by Keating Resources. All Proceeds to the foundation, which supports growth and projects within West...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acmgR_0a7D08ye00

605 Unity JAM

Wagner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

FREE EVENT !!! Jamboree of Art & Music to celebrate people of all ages and cultural backgrounds to promote unity in the 605 state. Vendor applications available on the East River Horizons Team...

Learn More
Butte Bulletin

Butte Bulletin

Butte, NE
0
Followers
21
Post
21
Views
ABOUT

With Butte Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butte, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Platte, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Art#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Ne#O Neill Ne 68763 Bring#Weston Lance#Platte Creek Store Starts#Keating Resources#Sun Jun#Jamboree Of Art Music#Fun#Blue Moon#Live Talks#Music Clubs#Live Content#Sat#Remote Versions#Facebook Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
Platte, SDPosted by
Platte Times

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(PLATTE, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Platte. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.