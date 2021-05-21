newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bly, OR

Live events coming up in Bly

Posted by 
Bly News Flash
Bly News Flash
 1 day ago

(BLY, OR) Live events are coming to Bly.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bly area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyL6d_0a7D075v00

Senior Lunch-Taqueria Jalisciese II

Malin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Address: 2009 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Weekly luncheon for senior citizen’s 60 and over. Suggested donations $3

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myPbZ_0a7D075v00

Food Bank

Merrill, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 365 W Front St, Merrill, OR

Merrill/Malin Food Bank. Food boxes given away through Klamath/Lake County Food Banks at the Merrill Civic Center from 10am-12pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JEPe_0a7D075v00

Bodnar Ranch Regional VMX, Trials and Cross Country

Dairy, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

Bodnar Ranch is located about 19 miles east of Klamath Falls, Oregon. For those who will need pre-jetting, the elevation at Bodnar Ranch is ~4,409 feet. Address: 9700 Egert Road, Dairy, OR 97625...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9xTq_0a7D075v00

Dementia Support Group

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 2865 Daggett Ave, Klamath Falls, OR

This Dementia Support Group is for anybody who is caring for somebody who has dementia and needs support. The caregiver can be a family member, a friend, a volunteer, a paid caregiver or a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSPSv_0a7D075v00

Theater: In the Beginning

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 201 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

Written and Directed by Kevin Coleman Nine Performances: June 25 – July 17, 2021 Sunday Matinee: July 17, 2021 This comedy asks what it would look like if the world as we know it was create by...

Learn More
Bly News Flash

Bly News Flash

Bly, OR
0
Followers
19
Post
27
Views
ABOUT

With Bly News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bly, OR
City
Klamath Falls, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Malin, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Senior Citizen#Live Theater#Live Music Venues#Broadway#World Music#Thu Nov 11#Merrill Malin Food Bank#The Merrill Civic Center#Stand Up Comedy#Music Clubs#Live Content#Sat#Remote Audiences#In Person Formats#Live Remote Experience#Bars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food Bank
Related
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Museum offers spring astronomy event Saturday

A viewing of the planets Mars and Mercury will be offered Saturday, May 15, by the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release. The free event, held in celebration of Spring Astronomy Day, will be held in the parking lot of Calvary Chapel at 1201 South Alameda Avenue, just west of the YMCA.
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Basin Buzz: Best bets for the week ahead

■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – May’s theme is “Flower Month!”. ■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in ■ Damn Near Famous in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St. Saturday, May...
Bonanza, ORHerald and News

Bonanza ranchers try their hand at winemaking

BONANZA – Ken and Connie Masten like to call it “a hobby gone astray.”. The “hobby” is wine making, something that began more than 20 years ago when Connie, who had been experimenting in the art, became intrigued while reading a brochure about a wine making class. Ken had signed her up as a birthday gift. But when it came time to make the trip to the Rogue Valley for the class, unexpected medical problems left Connie unable to drive. Ken put aside chores on the couple’s Langell Valley ranch and drove Connie to the class. And, because he had nothing better to do, received permission to sit in.
Klamath Falls, ORHerald and News

Memorial Day Parade to return to Klamath Falls

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Klamath Freedom Celebration are sponsoring the annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31 in downtown Klamath Falls. Participants are asked to assemble on Spring Street by Sharkys Shack between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. where registrations and parade order will be verified at that time.
Klamath County, ORKlamath Falls News

Spring Astronomy Day event slated

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A viewing of the planets Mars and Mercury will be offered Saturday, May 15, by the Klamath County Museum. The free event, held in celebration of Spring Astronomy Day, will be held in the parking lot of Calvary Chapel at 1201 South Alameda Avenue, just west of the YMCA.
Klamath Falls, ORlakecountyexam.com

Comedian featured at Ragland

On Saturday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls is welcoming comedian Andy Gross for a one-night only performance. Gross is best known for his “Split Man” magic videos and has over 500 million online views. His work has been featured on the Ellen Show, CNN, ABC, CBS, FOX, MTV and VH1.
Klamath Falls, ORHerald and News

Klamath Piano Project looking for artists for project's third year

Colorful pianos will soon return to the streets of downtown Klamath Falls this summer, but first, the project is looking for artists with a vision for a piano painting. Five artists will be selected to paint five new pianos that will be placed around downtown, at places like the courthouse, Veteran’s Park and the Klamath Commons.
Klamath Falls, ORHerald and News

Youth Rising drop-in center reopens

Youth Rising, a private nonprofit social services agency, is reopening its drop-in center in Klamath Falls. Teens and young adults, ages 14 to 21, will once again have a place to go to find a community. “We’re relieved state and municipal COVID restrictions have been relaxed so that we can...