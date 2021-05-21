Live events coming up in Bly

(BLY, OR) Live events are coming to Bly.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bly area:

Senior Lunch-Taqueria Jalisciese II Malin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Address: 2009 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Weekly luncheon for senior citizen’s 60 and over. Suggested donations $3

Food Bank Merrill, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 365 W Front St, Merrill, OR

Merrill/Malin Food Bank. Food boxes given away through Klamath/Lake County Food Banks at the Merrill Civic Center from 10am-12pm.

Bodnar Ranch Regional VMX, Trials and Cross Country Dairy, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

Bodnar Ranch is located about 19 miles east of Klamath Falls, Oregon. For those who will need pre-jetting, the elevation at Bodnar Ranch is ~4,409 feet. Address: 9700 Egert Road, Dairy, OR 97625...

Dementia Support Group Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 2865 Daggett Ave, Klamath Falls, OR

This Dementia Support Group is for anybody who is caring for somebody who has dementia and needs support. The caregiver can be a family member, a friend, a volunteer, a paid caregiver or a...

Theater: In the Beginning Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 201 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

Written and Directed by Kevin Coleman Nine Performances: June 25 – July 17, 2021 Sunday Matinee: July 17, 2021 This comedy asks what it would look like if the world as we know it was create by...