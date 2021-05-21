Fargo calendar: What's coming up

(FARGO, GA) Live events are coming to Fargo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fargo:

Adult Bible Study Homerville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:25 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Come study the word together as we dive into the early church history through the book of Acts. All Church

Chamber Ball 2021: "Diamonds Are Forever" Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 149 SE College Pl, Lake City, FL

Mark your calendars for Chamber Ball 2021: "Diamonds Are Forever", presented by Odom, Moses & Company. We are looking forward to celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Lake City - Columbia...

The Walkers - Official Manor, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4245 Camp Branch Rd, Manor, GA

LOVE OFFERING - NO TICKETS Time, date, and venue may change without notice. Check The Walkers FB page updates. www.facebook.com/thewalkersmusic thewalkersonline.com

PlayLoud 8 Car and Truck Show Jennings, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

PLAYLOUD IS A CAR SHOW THAT IS A SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY. FOOD, FUN, AND GAMES FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY.

Jennings GP November 20 & 21, 2021 Jennings, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 4960 NW Co Rd 152, Jennings, FL

Jennings GP November 20 & 21, 2021 We ride Rain or Shine - No refunds/credits unless the track management cancels the event! You agree when you pay that you are fully committed to this event and...