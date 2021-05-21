Everglades City calendar: Events coming up

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Live events are coming to Everglades City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everglades City:

Girl Scouts Love State Parks, Collier Seminole State Park, Sunday Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 20200 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34114

You and your family are invited to our 3rd annual nationwide weekend at our state parks.

AfroCaribbean Cocktail Party Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 3845 Beck Boulevard, #Unit 829, Naples, FL 34114

DJ OeHazel’s Grand Opening Party! SWFL is bringing you grown sexy SOPHISTICATED vibes w/ intoxicating AfroCaribbean music you can’t resist.

NAED's National Meeting Marco Island, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 S Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL

The NAED National Meeting provides a forum for education, peer networking, and booth sessions with industry leaders from all over the country. Network with other high-level executives, learn about...

Big Cypress National Preserve (MM-63): 2-Day Backcountry Trip Ochopee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 33100 Tamiami Trail E, Ochopee, FL

This overnight backcountry loop consists of roughly 14.9 miles, from start to finish. It's perfect for beginners or more experienced backpackers looking for a group adventure. On the first day, we...

Exclusive Bank of Everglades Building Tour Everglades City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 West Broadway, Everglades City, FL 34139

Exclusive Tour of Historic Bank of Everglades Building with lunch at the famous Rod & Gun Club.