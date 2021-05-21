What’s up Grand Portage: Local events calendar

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) Grand Portage is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Portage:

Small Breads: English Muffins, Biscuits & Buns Online Course Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Discover the satisfaction of making your own pretzel buns for sandwiches, fresh English muffins for breakfast, or the flakiest buttermilk biscuits for any meal. Baking your own bread is fun and...

Writing in Place 21LA5-1 Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

This class is all about place: writing in, of, and through the places that matter to us. Sebastian will draw heavily on travel and nature writing as examples, and students will also explore poetry...

Fisherman’s Picnic 2021 Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:59 PM

Address: 110 Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

This is way more than just shore lunch! It’s the Annual Fisherman’s Picnic and downtown Grand Marais is filled with visitors, crazy days sales, craft show, daily contests and prizes, live music...

Mini-class: Drawing on Point Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Through a variety of drawing prompts and simple exercises, Andy will teach students to loosen up and have fun while gaining a greater knowledge of what drawing can be and learning to see and...

Perching Stools Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

We all spend a lot of time sitting so how can we do a better job of it? The key ergonomic feature of a perching stool is the forward sloping seat which rotates your pelvis keeping your back...