newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Portage, MN

What’s up Grand Portage: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Grand Portage News Watch
Grand Portage News Watch
 1 day ago

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) Grand Portage is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Portage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fkmp2_0a7D01nZ00

Small Breads: English Muffins, Biscuits & Buns Online Course

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Discover the satisfaction of making your own pretzel buns for sandwiches, fresh English muffins for breakfast, or the flakiest buttermilk biscuits for any meal. Baking your own bread is fun and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T39cY_0a7D01nZ00

Writing in Place 21LA5-1

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

This class is all about place: writing in, of, and through the places that matter to us. Sebastian will draw heavily on travel and nature writing as examples, and students will also explore poetry...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdMwj_0a7D01nZ00

Fisherman’s Picnic 2021

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:59 PM

Address: 110 Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

This is way more than just shore lunch! It’s the Annual Fisherman’s Picnic and downtown Grand Marais is filled with visitors, crazy days sales, craft show, daily contests and prizes, live music...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siN3F_0a7D01nZ00

Mini-class: Drawing on Point

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Through a variety of drawing prompts and simple exercises, Andy will teach students to loosen up and have fun while gaining a greater knowledge of what drawing can be and learning to see and...

Learn More

Perching Stools

Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

We all spend a lot of time sitting so how can we do a better job of it? The key ergonomic feature of a perching stool is the forward sloping seat which rotates your pelvis keeping your back...

Learn More
Grand Portage News Watch

Grand Portage News Watch

Grand Portage, MN
0
Followers
15
Post
15
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Portage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Marais, MN
State
Wisconsin State
Grand Marais, MN
Government
City
Grand Portage, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Downtown Grand#Poetry#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Lunch#English#Thu May 05#Sun May 05#Breakfast#Mn Discover#Craft Show#In Person Attendance#Music Clubs#Contests#Live Content#In Person Formats#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Grand Portage, MNPosted by
Grand Portage News Watch

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grand Portage. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Grand Marais, MNcookcountynews-herald.com

Grand Marais Public Library launches early literacy program

The Grand Marais Public Library is delighted to announce a reading program for our youngest readers. The Reading Ready program encourages families and caregivers of young children (birth to kindergarten) to build a daily habit of reading by tracking days that they read together for 15 minutes or more. Then, we celebrate milestones from the first 25 days all the […]
cookcountynews-herald.com

In the Rearview Mirror

We began this occasional column early last year as follows: “As the only direct route, Grand Marais residents soon begin to memorize things on Highway 61. And we wonder.” What have we wondered about, and what have we learned? Stay tuned. The Encampment Forest Association near Two Harbors has a 100- year history of conservation and relaxation. And we lost […]
Grand Portage, MNboreal.org

Highway 61 Construction in Grand Portage to Resume Monday

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - May 14, 2021. Construction is expected to resume May 17 for Year 2 of the Highway 61 project in Grand Portage, the Minnesota Department of Transportation recently announced. This year’s work will consist of the construction of Hollow Rock Creek bridge, reclaimed and...
Duluth News Tribune

The Memo: Start making plans for summer

The Northland is gearing up for a busy summer! As events get organized and summer plans start to form, there's plenty happening in the area to keep everyone busy. Here are a couple of new announcements to keep in mind this summer. Bridgeman's introduces food truck. Great news, food truck...
WTIP

CCHS Prom celebrates "The Light at the End of the Tunnel"

Like so many events in 2020 and 2021, the Cook County High School Prom looked very different this year. But it was a celebration nonetheless, a party with the theme "The Light at the End of the Tunnel." In addition to music, dancing, and visiting at designated tables, there was...
Grand Marais, MNFOX 21 Online

Lack of Staff Impacting Local Business Owners Along the North Shore

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – It’s a serious, seasonal problem along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The struggle to find employees at often overflowing businesses. Frustration is high among business owners as the peak summer season is now just weeks away. “We’ve tried every possible avenue to attract staff,” said...
Grand Marais, MNtrfradio.com

Katie Mumm Interview

Katie Mumm is a former Thief River Falls resident who now lives in Grand Marais and takes beautiful pictures along Minnesota’s Gunflint Trail. She spent a few minutes with us today and shared her story.
Grand Marais, MNcookcountynews-herald.com

Grand Marais Library’s Free Juggling Kits Are Up for Grabs—Way Up

Library Director Amanda St. John Grand Marais Public Library is sure to inspire spontaneous acts of juggling throughout Cook County as it distributes 30 Take-and-Move Art kits by May 31. Participants of all ages can request a free kit at the library’s front desk or pickup window while supplies last. Call the library to reserve a kit if your next […]
WTIP

Grand Marais Parks Update

There is a lot going on at the Grand Marais parks, marina and golf course. Parks Manager, Dave Tersteeg talks with North Shore Morning host, CJ Heithoff about the golf course opening, construction projects at the Rec Park and Marina, and caribou sculptures in this interview.