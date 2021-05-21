newsbreak-logo
Bieber, CA

Bieber events coming soon

Bieber Today
Bieber Today
 1 day ago

(BIEBER, CA) Bieber is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bieber area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFuhU_0a7D00uq00

Burney Farmers Market

Burney, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June October, 2021Wednesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: 37427 Highway 299 East, Burney, CA 96013

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhqOy_0a7D00uq00

Shasta Area (Burney) CA, 4 Hour CCW Renewal Course, 8/22/21, 8AM-12PM. Hat Creek Rifle and Pistol Club. Covers all local counties.

Burney, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: CA-299, Burney, CA

NFI's Basic CCW Course is the classroom and range based course that meets the mandated requirements to apply for a California Concealed Weapon Permit (CCW). The classroom portion is discussion...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuCO3_0a7D00uq00

Mountain Cruisers — Curry County Cruisers

Burney, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 20265 Tamarack Ave, Burney, CA

Mountain Cruisers 25th Anniversary Car Show. Saturday May 29th, 9:00 AM 2:00 PM. Contact Sandy McCullar: 530.339.6270 daizy1sandy@gmail.com or Mike Calhoun: 559.859.6751 mountaincars@att.net for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7ca1_0a7D00uq00

Coffee for the Park

Burney, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 20246 Tamarack Ave, Burney, CA

Mudslingers Coffee and Tri County Community Network are collaborating to raise money for maintenance and upkeep of Bailey Park. All proceeds on July 3rd, 2021 will go towards out Local Bailey...

Bieber Today

Bieber Today

Bieber, CA
With Bieber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

