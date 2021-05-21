newsbreak-logo
Boys’ Soccer: Panthers Lose, End Season

By Nathan Bloechl
 1 day ago

Amana Colonies — The Mount Pleasant boys’ soccer team saw Clear Creek score twice in the first half as the Clippers cruised to a 3-0 in a Class 2A, Substate 5 first round matchup. Taylor Christensen scored two goals for the Clippers while Gabe Bormann assisted on two scores. Stats...

