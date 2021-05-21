Springview events coming up

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) Springview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springview area:

Board Meeting Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Valentine Public Library will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 as planned at 4:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting room for the purpose of...

Jr.-Sr. High Back 2 School Retreat - Long Pine, NE 2021 Long Pine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 87979 Red Wing Rd, Long Pine, NE

End of summer retreat for Jr Higher and Sr. Higher.

4th Annual Marj Caldeira Memorial Traveling Garden Party Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 302 W 2nd St, Winner, SD

The 4th Annual Garden Party rescheduled to May 30th! What: Marj Caldeira Memorial Garden Party When: May 30, 2021 Time: 10am to 2pm Where: 302 W 2nd St, Winner, SD What is included: Lunch, Wine ...

Memorial Day Street Dance and redneck party!! Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Memorial Day Street Dance and redneck party!! at Valentine, Nebraska, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 08:00 pm

Long Pine Farmers' Market Long Pine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - September 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMLocation: Main Street, Long Pine, NE