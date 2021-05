Auburn’s bats found some juice down in Florida, but it wasn’t enough in the Tigers’ postseason opener in the Tallahassee Regional. Despite a big day at the plate from the top of the order, second-seeded Auburn dropped Game 1 of its regional in Tallahassee, Fla., to third-seeded UCF, 5-4, on Friday afternoon. The Tigers (27-23) will now head into the losers’ bracket, where they will face elimination Saturday against either top-seeded Florida State or fourth-seeded Kennesaw State at 1:30 p.m.