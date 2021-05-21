Witter calendar: Coming events

(WITTER, AR) Witter is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Witter area:

NGMX -Mill Creek Motorsports Park-2021 Elkins, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Elkins, AR

2021 AHRMA National Next Generation Motocross Series Mill Creek Motorsports Park May 21-23, 2021 Mill Creek Motorsports Park: 1824 Madison 4275 millcreek Rd, Combs, AR Mike Parker at 479-530-1515...

Vanarchy in the Ozarks Fall Campout Ponca, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 4699 AR-43, Ponca, AR

A 3-day convergence of all things Van Life, Vanarchy in the Ozarks celebrates the growing #vanlife community of the Ozarks and beyond. About this event The third annual Vanarchy in the Ozarks Fall...

Arvest Bank Date Night Mural Ride Presented by Flintco Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 North Main Street, Springdale, AR 72764

Calling all art lovers, foodies, and cyclists! Come join us for the ultimate Date Night experience through the streets of Springdale.

2021 Arkansas SeltzerFest Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2470 Lowell Road, Springdale, AR 72764

Core Brewing & Distilling Company is partnering with Scarlet Letter Seltzer to host Arkansas' first-annual SeltzerFest.

House Of Worship Hindsville, Arkansas Hindsville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

House Of Worship Hindsville, Arkansas at House of Worship, Highway 303 22174, Hindsville, AR 72738, Hindsville, United States on Sun Jun 06 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm