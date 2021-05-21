newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Witter, AR

Witter calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Witter News Beat
Witter News Beat
 1 day ago

(WITTER, AR) Witter is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Witter area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KO41t_0a7CzoqU00

NGMX -Mill Creek Motorsports Park-2021

Elkins, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Elkins, AR

2021 AHRMA National Next Generation Motocross Series Mill Creek Motorsports Park May 21-23, 2021 Mill Creek Motorsports Park: 1824 Madison 4275 millcreek Rd, Combs, AR Mike Parker at 479-530-1515...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CewS7_0a7CzoqU00

Vanarchy in the Ozarks Fall Campout

Ponca, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 4699 AR-43, Ponca, AR

A 3-day convergence of all things Van Life, Vanarchy in the Ozarks celebrates the growing #vanlife community of the Ozarks and beyond. About this event The third annual Vanarchy in the Ozarks Fall...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPLFX_0a7CzoqU00

Arvest Bank Date Night Mural Ride Presented by Flintco

Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 North Main Street, Springdale, AR 72764

Calling all art lovers, foodies, and cyclists! Come join us for the ultimate Date Night experience through the streets of Springdale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIPxq_0a7CzoqU00

2021 Arkansas SeltzerFest

Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2470 Lowell Road, Springdale, AR 72764

Core Brewing & Distilling Company is partnering with Scarlet Letter Seltzer to host Arkansas' first-annual SeltzerFest.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofslN_0a7CzoqU00

House Of Worship Hindsville, Arkansas

Hindsville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

House Of Worship Hindsville, Arkansas at House of Worship, Highway 303 22174, Hindsville, AR 72738, Hindsville, United States on Sun Jun 06 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
Witter News Beat

Witter News Beat

Witter, AR
3
Followers
10
Post
17
Views
ABOUT

With Witter News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkins, AR
City
Witter, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Ponca, AR
City
Springdale, AR
Springdale, AR
Government
Springdale, AR
Society
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Live Events#Community Events#Event Venues#Live Music Venues#Motorsports#Ahrma National#Sun Nov 11#Thu May 05#Seltzerfest#Sun Jun#House Of Worship#Ar Rrb Witter#Ozarks#Fall#In Person Formats#Motocross#Live Content#Live Talks#Foodies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
Related
Witter, ARPosted by
Witter News Beat

These Witter companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Witter are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office; 4. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home; 5. Remote B2B Sales Representative - $500/deal; 6. Inbound Sales/ Customer Service Agent - Virtual/Remote; 7. Licensed Insurance Agent; 8. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 9. Work From Home Sales Position; 10. General Manager Trainee (5301);
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Washington County marriage licenses

Braileigh Kelsie Morgan Belair, 30, and Kristan Whittley Jones, 31, both of Fayetteville. Caleb David Bonge, 23, and Nicole Grace Stripling, 24, both of Fayetteville. Michael Dean Booth, 37, and Sarah Courtney Graves, 36, both of Elkins. Vicente Paul Galvez, 58, and Guadalupe Del Carmen Galvez, 55, both of Springdale.
Washington County, ARnwaonline.com

Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness. WASHINGTON COUNTY. May 3. Chao's Asian & American Foods. 2838 Cider Ave., Springdale. Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Floor has corrugated fiberboard covering the surface. Dollar...
Springdale, ARnwaonline.com

Local Notes: Writers' Colony offers fellowship

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week:. • May 18: "OLLI for Coffee" (Zoom), free and open to all, contact office for Zoom details. • May 24: "Beginner/Novice Bird Walk II" (in person). Join OLLI on a wonderfully peaceful...
Springdale, ARnwaonline.com

Springdale students build playground at shelter

LITTLE FLOCK -- Kids living at a local shelter have a new playground thanks to the efforts of some Shiloh Christian School students. "It's going to change lives," said Kristopher Adams, Restoration Village development director, about the playground. The nonprofit, faith-based shelter opened in 1989 and provides residents on-site housing,...
Witter, ARPosted by
Witter News Beat

Work remotely in Witter — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Work From Home Sales Position; 2. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 3. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 4. Remote Sales Position; 5. Shift Leader (9612); 6. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office; 7. Benefit Representative/Manager;
Springdale, ARArkansas Online

Plan for Springdale airport hangar takes off

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council gave the Municipal Airport a lift Tuesday with a commitment of $700,000 to build a new hangar. The hangar project will benefit the airport in two ways, said Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance. First, it will provide a place to put more airplanes. Second, it will result in an increase in fuel sales with a fuel tax benefiting the airport's budget, he said.
Springdale, ARArkansas Online

Business people

• Miranda Gauthier recently became president of the Springdale market for Today's Bank. She is a member of the graduating class of Springdale Chamber Leadership Class and serves as an ambassador for the Springdale Chamber of Commerce. • Chris Hawkins became a vice president of commercial lending at the Today's...
Springdale, ARnwaonline.com

Laying The Groundwork: Program aims to foster hip hop in NWA

CACHE (Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange) and West Coast hip hop artist and rapper Murs are hoping to answer these questions while establishing the infrastructure needed for hip hop artists to flourish here. Enter Groundwaves -- a monthly community hip hop open mic and mentorship series birthed at The Music District in Fort Collins, Colo., and now expanding for the first time to Springdale.
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Rice Update: May 14, 2021

The 9th Arkansas Rice Update of 2021 is available via the link below. It includes information on progress, starter N fertilizers, rice markets, and podcasts. Read the entire Arkansas Rice Update here.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Southern Bancorp, Inc. closes on Arkansas County Bank acquisition

ARKADELPHIA, ARK – Southern Bancorp, Inc., a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and holding company for Southern Bancorp Bank, today announced that it has closed on its acquisition of DeWitt First Bankshares Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Arkansas County Bank. The acquisition, which was announced in January 2021, closed on May 14th, adding three new bank branches to the Southern Bancorp network, two in Arkansas County (DeWitt and Stuttgart) and one in Sevier County (Lockesburg), bringing the total number of locations in Arkansas and Mississippi to 52.
Bentonville, ARfreeweekly.com

More Theater Is Better: ‘Next to Normal’ planned by fledgling company

Shannon Miller sees “theater done well” as a daily imperative as essential as a good cup of coffee. “I am pleased with the number of locations where I can get a cup of coffee or have my bike fixed in Bentonville,” says Miller, a technical director, scenic and lighting designer, master carpenter and sound engineer who came to Northwest Arkansas four years ago to “to help build Trike Theatre into a nationally recognized youth theater organization.” However, to enjoy live theater for adults, he says, “I have to drive, not bike, to Rogers, Springdale or Fayetteville.”
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

• Justin Hixson, 37, of 3413 Butterfield Coach Road in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing prohibited articles and theft by receiving. Hixson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond. Prairie Grove. •...