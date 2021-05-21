Live events coming up in Flasher
(FLASHER, ND) Flasher has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Flasher area:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM
MTB Group Ride at Harmon! Meet at the boat ramp at 6:30pm. Guys. Gals. Couples. All are welcome! All rider levels are welcome, shortest route around Harmon is 9 miles. You can find more info about...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Address: 901 Division St NW, Mandan, ND 58554
Join us for an outdoor showing of American Graffiti at our Carpool Cinema event in the Mandan Brave Center parking lot.
Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:00 AM
Address: 301 15th St NW, Mandan, ND
Custer Health will hold a blood pressure & foot care clinic at the Mandan Senior Center from 8:00 - 11:00am. Call 667-3370 for an appointment.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 2500 Longspur Trail, Mandan, ND
Classes included: IMCA modifieds, Wissota street stocks, INEX Legends, hobby stocks, IMCA sport compacts
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Food vendors will offer German favorites. OktoberFest children's activities, Happy Hour Contests, Costume contest throught the day. The music line‑up from 11 am until 9 pm. The beer tasting will...