Flasher, ND

Live events coming up in Flasher

Posted by 
Flasher Journal
Flasher Journal
 1 day ago

(FLASHER, ND) Flasher has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Flasher area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDqRD_0a7Cznxl00

MTB Group Ride - Harmon Lake

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

MTB Group Ride at Harmon! Meet at the boat ramp at 6:30pm. Guys. Gals. Couples. All are welcome! All rider levels are welcome, shortest route around Harmon is 9 miles. You can find more info about...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doGjL_0a7Cznxl00

Carpool Cinema - American Graffiti

Mandan, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 901 Division St NW, Mandan, ND 58554

Join us for an outdoor showing of American Graffiti at our Carpool Cinema event in the Mandan Brave Center parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZfVph_0a7Cznxl00

Custer Health Blood Pressure & Foot Care Clinic

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 15th St NW, Mandan, ND

Custer Health will hold a blood pressure & foot care clinic at the Mandan Senior Center from 8:00 - 11:00am. Call 667-3370 for an appointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxT4j_0a7Cznxl00

Mandan Dirt Series

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Longspur Trail, Mandan, ND

Classes included: IMCA modifieds, Wissota street stocks, INEX Legends, hobby stocks, IMCA sport compacts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poDPT_0a7Cznxl00

OktoberFest Un Mandan

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Food vendors will offer German favorites. OktoberFest children's activities, Happy Hour Contests, Costume contest throught the day. The music line‑up from 11 am until 9 pm. The beer tasting will...

Flasher Journal

Flasher Journal

Flasher, ND
ABOUT

With Flasher Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

