Live events coming up in Flasher

(FLASHER, ND) Flasher has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Flasher area:

MTB Group Ride - Harmon Lake Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

MTB Group Ride at Harmon! Meet at the boat ramp at 6:30pm. Guys. Gals. Couples. All are welcome! All rider levels are welcome, shortest route around Harmon is 9 miles. You can find more info about...

Carpool Cinema - American Graffiti Mandan, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 901 Division St NW, Mandan, ND 58554

Join us for an outdoor showing of American Graffiti at our Carpool Cinema event in the Mandan Brave Center parking lot.

Custer Health Blood Pressure & Foot Care Clinic Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 15th St NW, Mandan, ND

Custer Health will hold a blood pressure & foot care clinic at the Mandan Senior Center from 8:00 - 11:00am. Call 667-3370 for an appointment.

Mandan Dirt Series Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Longspur Trail, Mandan, ND

Classes included: IMCA modifieds, Wissota street stocks, INEX Legends, hobby stocks, IMCA sport compacts

OktoberFest Un Mandan Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Food vendors will offer German favorites. OktoberFest children's activities, Happy Hour Contests, Costume contest throught the day. The music line‑up from 11 am until 9 pm. The beer tasting will...