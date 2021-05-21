Northern Michigan Chamber Applauds Pending End To MiOSHA Rules
The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance applauded Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, and Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth for working on an agreement to rescind the proposed permanent Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules that would have implemented continued COVID-19 protocols beyond the expiration of the emergency rules currently in place. The Alliance represents 16 chambers and economic development organizations and over 7,000 member businesses from across northern Michigan.www.radioresultsnetwork.com