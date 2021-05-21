newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Northern Michigan Chamber Applauds Pending End To MiOSHA Rules

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance applauded Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, and Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth for working on an agreement to rescind the proposed permanent Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules that would have implemented continued COVID-19 protocols beyond the expiration of the emergency rules currently in place. The Alliance represents 16 chambers and economic development organizations and over 7,000 member businesses from across northern Michigan.

