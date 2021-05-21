Lilliwaup calendar: Coming events
(LILLIWAUP, WA) Lilliwaup is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Lilliwaup area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 24080 n. us, US-101, Hoodsport, WA
Call Evergreen to RSVP & Pay. Only when you have paid is your spot guaranteed. (425)[masked] HOOD CANAL BOAT DIVES! 2 TANK CHARTER SATURDAY, AUGUST 14TH $135 per person - RSVP & PAY at Evergreen...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Address: 7362 WA-106, Union, WA
3 Days of Functional Medicine - A Journey to Mind Body Spirit Wellness at Harmony Hill Healing Retreat, 7362 E State Route 106, Union, WA 98592, Union, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 04:00 pm...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 5101 WA-106, Union, WA
Bring a lawn chair, a blanket and good company to listen and soak in the great music from local artists in a great atmosphere and scenic location at the “hood” of Hood Canal.
Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 330 E Country Club Drive East, Union, WA
Tee: Red span (5,272 yds - Par 69) The beautifully maintained Alderbrook Golf Course, member-owned and open to the public, is a hidden gem that is gaining fame...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM
Address: 22653 WA-3, Belfair, WA
Join us at the Belfair Farmers Market 10am to 4pm. Fairy Gardens, our freshly picked Organically Grown Vegetables & Herbs, Organic Plant Starts, Organic Skagit Valley Raw Honey, Rabbits, Herbal...