Bill Toms & Hard Rain

When I returned from my Living the Dream tour in February 2020, Covid hit and hit hard. We all went into quarantine, stayed home, and seriously limited contact with others. I do believe that was the right thing to do, but it certainly came with some challenges. That said, I was talking with my daughter one day thinking about how we could keep some music out there and do something that would not only give homebound fans something to look forward to, but also help support the critical small businesses that rely so heavily on foot traffic to stay in business. We came up with what we called “The Coronavirus Sessions”. The concept is simple, really. Fans would request I play a song, I would make a video for them of the song here at my loft, post it on Social Media, and in return ask the fan to support a local business in some way. They did things like order take out, buy a gift card, purchase something from their website- those kinds of things. The “kicker” is they could request essentially any song they wanted to hear whether it was one of my tunes or a cover song from another artist. I am not known for playing a lot of cover songs, but we have had a lot of fun with this. I have learned songs I would never have learned otherwise; the fans have had some fun with it, and local businesses across the country have been supported due to the project. I never thought that playing Meatloaf’s song “Two out of three ain’t bad” would help support a local winery, but there you have it. I did wear sunglasses to protect my anonymity. Lol.