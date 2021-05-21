newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe traveling medicine show known as Bill Toms & Hard Rain is determined to Keep Movin’ On, as their 10th studio album offers a miracle cure for the pandemic blues, rather than a batch of useless snake oil. Appealing to the better angels of our nature in a time of such profound loss and despair, it needs a busload of faith to get by, with apologies to Lou Reed, and it does so with the feel-good medicine of its soul-stirring rock ‘n roll grit and warm R&B sophistication.

Music1029thebuzz.com

Heart’s Nancy Wilson Joined By Sammy Hagar, Taylor Hawkins, & Duff McKagan On Solo Debut

Out today (May 7th) is You And Me, the debut solo album from Heart's Nancy Wilson. The album was recorded at the guitarist's home studio in California with guests contributing remotely. In addition to new original tunes, Wilson teams up with Sammy Hagar for a new take on Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Boxer,” along with covers Pearl Jam's “Daughter,” Bruce Springsteen's “The Rising,” and the Cranberries' “Dreams” — featuring Liv Warfield best known from her work with Prince's New Power Generation, and Wilson's side-band, Roadcase Royale.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Nefesh Mountain Releases “Somewhere On This Mountain” Featuring Jerry Douglas

“Somewhere On This Mountain” premieres today as the second song and video from Nefesh Mountain’s upcoming Songs For The Sparrows album. The track features award-winning musician Jerry Douglas as special guest. Throughout Songs for the Sparrows, Nefesh Mountain illuminates its gift for imbuing old-soul wisdom into songs with a potent...
MusicSea Coast Echo

Steven Van Zandt: Me and Bruce Springsteen were misfits obsessed with rock and roll

Steven Van Zandt and Bruce Springsteen bonded as they were both "misfits" who saw "rock and roll as a religion". The 70-year-old guitarist has served as Springsteen's right-hand man in the E Street Band since 1975 but they have been friends since the late 60s and Steven says they grew close over their obsession with music, quickly realizing they were kindred spirits.
Cheswick, PAentertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Bill Toms and Hard Rain Album Release Party at Shrine Center: The Other Art Festival on Walnut Street (Sat., 5/22/21)

1) Bill Toms and Hard Rain with the Soulville Horns will be rockin’ out the Shrine Center in Cheswick. The outdoor show on the pavilion is to celebrate the recent release of Toms new album Keep Movin’ On. See our story on the making of the album. Toms’ slightly raspy, deeply soulful voice and his guitar playing prowess combine with the drums, horns, and rest of the band to create a hot rock sound. Opening is the Aris Paul Band. 7:30 p.m. 1877 Shriners Way.
MusicSpin

The Rain King

For the Counting Crows’ entire existence, they’ve been known for their blend of rock, country, pop and…singer Adam Duritz’s trademark dreads. Duritz’s hair has been as much of the Counting Crows aesthetic as the band’s hit-laden catalog. But then it was gone. Following a redeye flight from his New York...
MusicPosted by
The Day

Song Spinner: 'Mystic Tonight' by Dan Watson

This edition of our Song Spinner series, which takes you into the hearts, minds and hands of local musicians and their creative process, reveals the story behind "Mystic Tonight," performed by Dan Watson and written by Watson and Steve Broderick. Bio: Watson is one of the area's most popular and...
EntertainmentThrive Global

Bill Abernathy: “Work hard”

When I returned from my Living the Dream tour in February 2020, Covid hit and hit hard. We all went into quarantine, stayed home, and seriously limited contact with others. I do believe that was the right thing to do, but it certainly came with some challenges. That said, I was talking with my daughter one day thinking about how we could keep some music out there and do something that would not only give homebound fans something to look forward to, but also help support the critical small businesses that rely so heavily on foot traffic to stay in business. We came up with what we called “The Coronavirus Sessions”. The concept is simple, really. Fans would request I play a song, I would make a video for them of the song here at my loft, post it on Social Media, and in return ask the fan to support a local business in some way. They did things like order take out, buy a gift card, purchase something from their website- those kinds of things. The “kicker” is they could request essentially any song they wanted to hear whether it was one of my tunes or a cover song from another artist. I am not known for playing a lot of cover songs, but we have had a lot of fun with this. I have learned songs I would never have learned otherwise; the fans have had some fun with it, and local businesses across the country have been supported due to the project. I never thought that playing Meatloaf’s song “Two out of three ain’t bad” would help support a local winery, but there you have it. I did wear sunglasses to protect my anonymity. Lol.
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Watch Ann Wilson Cover Led Zeppelin and Tom Petty with Gov’t Mule

Ann Wilson made a special appearance at a recent Gov’t Mule concert, joining the Southern rock jam band for an extended set, including covers of Led Zeppelin and Tom Petty. Gov’t Mule had begun their evening with a setlist made up largely of originals, but their songs alongside Wilson would almost entirely be covers. The Heart singer joined the group for a rendition of Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” before moving on to a blues medley of Memphis Slim's "Mother Earth" and Willie Dixon's "You Shook Me" (Heart combined the same two blues standards on their 1977 LP Magazine). From there, they returned to Zeppelin material, delivering rousing renditions of “Black Dog” and “No Quarter.”
MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

New Bruce Springsteen Album ‘Set Largely in the West’

Bruce Springsteen revealed his 21st studio album was “coming out soon” and that it would return his focus to the American West. Springsteen was speaking at a ceremony where he became the eighth recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, a prize awarded annually to an artist who “best exemplifies Woody Guthrie's spirit and work by speaking for the less fortunate.” Springsteen took the opportunity to explain how the folk icon had influenced him at a time when he needed a new way to express himself.
Musicgratefulweb.com

The Moody Blues' John Lodge New Single “The Sun Will Shine” OUT NOW

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has released a new digital single entitled “The Sun Will Shine”. Out now!. In John’s own words:. “On March 8th 2020 we played a sold out show in...
MusicGreenwichTime

David Crosby to Celebrate 80th Birthday With New LP 'For Free'

David Crosby’s new album For Free is arriving July 23rd, less than a month before his 80th birthday. It features collaborations with Michael McDonald, Donald Fagen, Sarah Jarosz, and James Raymond, his son and longtime bandmate. “With a transcendent quality that lies somewhere between poetry, prayer, and wild-eyed rock &...
MusicYardbarker

The 25 best Billy Joel songs of all time

Singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer Billy Joel has accomplished a lot in his life. The kid from the Bronx has won a handful of Grammys, has sold more than 150 million records, is ranked as one of the best-selling artists of all time, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. With that all in mind, here are the 25 best Billy Joel songs of all time.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

David Crosby Recruits Michael McDonald for New Song ‘River Rise’

David Crosby will release a new album, For Free, on July 23. The singer-songwriter previewed the project with lead single "River Rise," featuring Michael McDonald. The Doobie Brothers singer adds his distinctive voice to the breezy folk-rock track, which gently builds to a climactic guitar solo. McDonald harmonizes with Crosby on the chorus, singing, "Let the river rise, open up the skies / Not gonna wash away."
Pittsburgh, PAentertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Bill Toms ‘Keeps Movin’ On’ with New Album

Like many musical performers as the pandemic grew increasingly drastic, Pittsburgh blues rocker Bill Toms became more and more dismayed as a cascade of performances were cancelled. Not having any shows on the schedule was a very unusual and unsettling new reality for him. Toms put the time to good...
MusicPosted by
1077 WRKR

Bruce Springsteen Will Guest on New John Mellencamp LP

John Mellencamp's upcoming album will feature an assist from Bruce Springsteen. "Bruce is singing on the new record and is playing guitar,” Mellencamp said Saturday during the second installment of Clive Davis' virtual 2021 Grammy gala, Billboard reported. "I finished the record a week ago today." In April, buzz circulated...
CelebritiesJamBase

Happy Birthday Joe Cocker: Performing ‘Feelin’ Alright’ On ‘Ed Sullivan’ In 1969

Today marks what would have been Joe Cocker’s 77th birthday. The beloved singer sadly died on December 22, 2014 after a battle with lung cancer. John Robert Cocker was born on May 20, 1944 in Sheffield, West Riding of Yorkshire, England. Cocker would go on to develop one of rock’s most distinctive voices, not to mention one of its wildest stage presences: head cocked, arms akimbo and singing straight from the most unbridled part of his soul.
MusicStereogum

David Crosby – “River Rise” (Feat. Michael McDonald)

The cantankerous folk-rock legend David Crosby, last seen on this site Twitter-beefing with Phoebe Bridgers, has made a whole lot of music in recent years; Here If You Listen, his last album, came out in 2018. This summer, Crosby will release his new album For Free, which he co-wrote and recorded with his son, the multi-instrumentalist and producer James Raymond.
Musicrocknheavy.net

Great Drummer-Vocalists in Rock

They are a rare species. So rare that you can actually count the cream of the crop on your fingers. Ever wondered why?. If we go back in time, we know that ancient humans communicated with signs. Later, voice and percussion became a creative amalgam in the rituals of yore — a fact recorded across various civilizations. This combination of using voice and striking objects with tools, in many ways, was so primal and a surprisingly natural outlet to create chants, poetry, and the first known forms of music.