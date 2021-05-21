Wilsons calendar: Coming events

(WILSONS, VA) Live events are lining up on the Wilsons calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wilsons area:

Accuquilt GO Club meeting Crewe, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Janice is our GO Girl at Rose Patch. She has been using the GO die cut system for years and is hooked. Janice has projects, new dies to demo, plus lots of new items coming from Accuquilt this...

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 20400 Laurel Road, Petersburg, VA 23803

Elijah's Purpose provides financial and emotional support for families experiencing a loss. Gathering to show love and support.

Wildflower Picking & Farm Fun Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 13941 Clement Town Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

Gardening event in Amelia Court House, VA by Woods Tree Farm on Saturday, May 22 2021 with 152 people interested.

Randolph-Henry Varsity Softball @ Amelia County Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 8500 Otterburn Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

The Amelia County (Amelia Court House, VA) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Randolph-Henry (Charlotte Court House, VA) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 5p.

KFK43 Was ist eine SoLaWi Dolphin, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Address: Neverstaven, 23843 Travenbrück

Du interessierst Dich für Demeter Landwirtschaft und artgerechte Tierhaltung und einen natürlichen Umgang mit der Natur?