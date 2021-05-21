newsbreak-logo
Wilsons, VA

Wilsons calendar: Coming events

Wilsons Updates
Wilsons Updates
 1 day ago

(WILSONS, VA) Live events are lining up on the Wilsons calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wilsons area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48PYVS_0a7Cze1E00

Accuquilt GO Club meeting

Crewe, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Janice is our GO Girl at Rose Patch. She has been using the GO die cut system for years and is hooked. Janice has projects, new dies to demo, plus lots of new items coming from Accuquilt this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGE41_0a7Cze1E00

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 20400 Laurel Road, Petersburg, VA 23803

Elijah's Purpose provides financial and emotional support for families experiencing a loss. Gathering to show love and support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzG4L_0a7Cze1E00

Wildflower Picking & Farm Fun

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 13941 Clement Town Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

Gardening event in Amelia Court House, VA by Woods Tree Farm on Saturday, May 22 2021 with 152 people interested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVQQH_0a7Cze1E00

Randolph-Henry Varsity Softball @ Amelia County

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 8500 Otterburn Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

The Amelia County (Amelia Court House, VA) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Randolph-Henry (Charlotte Court House, VA) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 5p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042Kzw_0a7Cze1E00

KFK43 Was ist eine SoLaWi

Dolphin, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Address: Neverstaven, 23843 Travenbrück

Du interessierst Dich für Demeter Landwirtschaft und artgerechte Tierhaltung und einen natürlichen Umgang mit der Natur?

Wilsons Updates

Wilsons Updates

Wilsons, VA
