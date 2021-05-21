Prep Track: Brumbaugh Makes Her Mark in History, Keeps 3A Shot Put Crown in Mount Pleasant

The biggest meet to date in the 2021 season is tonight for the Washington track teams when they travel south to Mount Pleasant for a class 3A state qualifier. The co-ed competition will also feature Davenport Assumption, Clear Creek-Amana, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, West Burlington/Notre Dame, and the host Panthers. Demon girls’ head coach Stefanie Haworth knows the tremendous challenge that awaits. “It is probably one of the toughest districts in 3A. So many programs with rich tradition and so many talented individuals. It is going to be tough to get into the top two so we are hoping to get into the field based on time.” The Washington boys are coming off of a Southeast Conference crown last week where seven events placed first led by three-time winner Lance Sobaski in the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m. The girls placed fourth and had two relays take the top spot in the distance medley and 4x800m.