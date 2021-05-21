newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leopold, MO

Leopold calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Leopold News Watch
Leopold News Watch
 1 day ago

(LEOPOLD, MO) Leopold has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leopold:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPcrf_0a7CzYfk00

An Evening with Big Daddy Weave

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 358 E Deerwood Dr, Jackson, MO

Premium ticket holders will receive first entry, premium seating in a reserved section, a premium guest tour laminate, and participate in a pre-show conversation with Mike Weaver of Big Daddy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXNE3_0a7CzYfk00

Jackson, MO Electronics Recycling Event — MRC Electronics Recycling

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Today's electronics recycling event is being hosted in collaboration with the City of Jackson Date: Saturday, June 5th, 2021 Time: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Address: 508 Eastview Ct, Jackson, MO 63755...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f49a7_0a7CzYfk00

Bollinger County Resource Fair

Marble Hill, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Sample St, Marble Hill, MO

Join us for our 15th annual Bollinger County Resource Fair. This year's theme is "Welcome to the Jungle". It is a jungle of resources out there, so come and see what Bollinger County has to offer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqmQh_0a7CzYfk00

Annual BlueGrass Music

Glenallen, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Glenallen, MO

Replacement location for Grassy Bluegrass. Pickers from all over welcome.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7M9k_0a7CzYfk00

James Carothers

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Nashville honky-tonk crooner, James Carothers, is known best for his stone-country originals and spot-on impressions of several of country music's greatest icons. James...

Learn More
Leopold News Watch

Leopold News Watch

Leopold, MO
0
Followers
27
Post
47
Views
ABOUT

With Leopold News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leopold, MO
City
Marble Hill, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Glenallen, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Event Venues#New Music#Thu Nov 11#Mo Premium#Mo Join#Mo Replacement#Eastview Ct#In Person Events#Live Content#Entertainers#Theater#Premium Seating#June 5th#Today#Premium Ticket Holders#Stand Up Comedy#Collaboration#Grassy Bluegrass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.