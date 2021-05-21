Leopold calendar: Coming events

(LEOPOLD, MO) Leopold has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leopold:

An Evening with Big Daddy Weave Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 358 E Deerwood Dr, Jackson, MO

Premium ticket holders will receive first entry, premium seating in a reserved section, a premium guest tour laminate, and participate in a pre-show conversation with Mike Weaver of Big Daddy...

Jackson, MO Electronics Recycling Event — MRC Electronics Recycling Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Today's electronics recycling event is being hosted in collaboration with the City of Jackson Date: Saturday, June 5th, 2021 Time: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Address: 508 Eastview Ct, Jackson, MO 63755...

Bollinger County Resource Fair Marble Hill, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Sample St, Marble Hill, MO

Join us for our 15th annual Bollinger County Resource Fair. This year's theme is "Welcome to the Jungle". It is a jungle of resources out there, so come and see what Bollinger County has to offer...

Annual BlueGrass Music Glenallen, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Glenallen, MO

Replacement location for Grassy Bluegrass. Pickers from all over welcome.

James Carothers Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Nashville honky-tonk crooner, James Carothers, is known best for his stone-country originals and spot-on impressions of several of country music's greatest icons. James...