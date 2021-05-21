newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickinson Center, NY

Coming soon: Dickinson Center events

Posted by 
Dickinson Center News Alert
Dickinson Center News Alert
 1 day ago

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Live events are lining up on the Dickinson Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dickinson Center area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzbBx_0a7CzV1Z00

Pack 61 Cub Scouts Annual Bottle Drive

Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Items can be dropped off at Notre Dame Parish Hall Garage If you have any questions or would like us to pick up refundable bottles or cans, contact Pat Sauther, Cubmaster, at 518-483-1525

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9mO8_0a7CzV1Z00

St. Regis Mohawk School Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration

Bombay, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:59 AM

Registration forms can be picked up at the visitor’s entrance vestibule or accessed online at www.srk12.org under “Parent Resources” Drop completed forms off at door #3 or email to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dAIF_0a7CzV1Z00

Collin Raye

Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 606 E Main St, Malone, NY

Born Floyd Elliot Wray on August 22, 1960 in De Queens, Arkansas, country artist Collin Raye was one of the true hit makers of the 1990’s. Collin still continues to crank...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juTiS_0a7CzV1Z00

Star of the North Races 3k, 10k, Half, Marathon, and Relays

Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

The 3k and 6k run the Rec Park loop which is 1500m. The 10k, Half and Marathon use the 6.55m loop from the Rec Park, through the Village and passed the fairgrounds and along the scenic River Rd...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZ6wZ_0a7CzV1Z00

HENDRICKSON HATCH FLY FISHING TOURNAMENT

Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 88 State St, Malone, NY

Fly fishing buddy tournament along the Salmon River, Malone, NY. Registration at the Kelly Pavilion, in front of the Malone Civic Center, 64 State St. starting at 8:45 am. $70 for adults, $25 kids...

Learn More
Dickinson Center News Alert

Dickinson Center News Alert

Dickinson Center, NY
0
Followers
25
Post
54
Views
ABOUT

With Dickinson Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson Center, NY
City
Malone, NY
City
Dickinson, NY
Malone, NY
Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Raye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Notre Dame#Cubmaster#Sun Jun#Ny Fly#The Malone Civic Center#Kelly Pavilion#Venues#River Rd#Rec Park#In Person Events#Live Talks#Stand Up Comedy#Sat#Garage#Registration Forms#Entertainers#Contact Pat Sauther#Salmon River#De Queens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Saranac Lake, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Shut out

In Saranac Lake and around the Adirondacks, a crisis of affordable rentals worsens. Open up the popular house-hunting site Zillow and search for rentals in Saranac Lake. You might, as I did on a recent search, come up with a surprising answer: “No matching results. Try changing your search.” In other words: No available apartments here; move along.
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

For the record

N Ricky Vassar, 29, of Malone, was charged by Plattsburgh Police with criminal contempt and aggravated harassment. n 9:04 p.m., Malone to Pigeon Road; 11:26 p.m., Tupper Lake to Hill Street. Friday. n 2:09 p.m., Saranac Lake to Mount Pisgah Lane; 3:00 a.m., Malone to Limekiln Road; 3:33 a.m., Saranac...
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Traveling gnome pays a visit to Malone library

Aviolo@mtelegram.com MALONE — A book-wielding lawn ornament has made an appearance in the village and is part of an event hosted by the Clinton-Essex-Franklin County Library System. The “gnoming around” event started May 5 and the gnome itself, currently located in front of the Wead Library on Elm Street, will travel to 20 member libraries throughout the three North Country counties the library system serves. Residents in the three counties are invited to participate in the event by taking their pictures with the gnome outside of their local libraries, in order to be entered for a chance to win a prize bag, according to the library system’s website, which said the gnome will stay in each location for about a week, and one winner will be selected from each location the gnome stops at. Participants can post their selfies with the gnome to social media to Facebook or Instagram at facebook.com/CEFLS and @cef_librarysystem, respectively, or by emailing them to info2@cefls.org. The prize consists of a drawstring bag containing a variety of items, including a free personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut for ages 12 and under, a single scoop of ice cream from Stewart’s, and a decorative mini clipboard, according to the library system’s website. The gnome arrived in Malone, Wednesday morning. The Wead Library is the second stop on its journey, after starting its trip at the Dannemora Free Library in Saranac. Wead Library staff members Karlee Martin, Chelsie Russo, and Nicole Andre were on hand for the gnome’s arrival in Malone, Wednesday and said they hope people come out to visit the library and take their pictures with the gnome.
Essex County, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Visitor monitoring, solar projects and more on APA agenda

Sweeping issues around solar projects and visitor management are on the docket before Adirondack Park Agency board members this week. The presentations come at a time when the APA has approved a handful of large-scale solar projects in the park, and on the back of news from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office that a rare industrial-zoned property in the Adirondacks will be the site of a 20-megawatt solar array. They also come as park residents are gearing up for tourist season. On May 1, a pilot hiker reservation system began at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve, a gateway to about a dozen High Peaks and other popular hikes.
Potsdam, NYPosted by
Dickinson Center News Alert

Job alert: These Dickinson Center jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Dickinson Center: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,769 per week; 2. Registered Nurse - OB PP - 13 Week Contract ($1690/wk); 3. Physician / Surgery - Urological / New York / Permanent / $525,001.00 - Urology Physician needed ...; 4. Pediatric Physician- Potsdam NY Job; 5. Physician / Pediatrics / New York / Permanent / $275,001.00 - Pediatrics Physician needed in Pots...; 6. INTERNAL MEDICINE PHYSICIAN NEEDED IN POTSDAM, NY lk; 7. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year - Great Benefits; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 9. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Moira); 10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $78,000/Year +$5,000 Sign-On Bonus;
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Chamber to host Porch Festival

MALONE — Building off of the participation in this winter’s snowman making contest, the Malone Chamber of Commerce is hosting a porch festival, which will take place in early June. According to Mary Scharf, president of the Malone chamber, the contest involves people decorating their porches and is a way...
Burke, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Updates/Meetings

The Burke Town Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at the Burke Town Courthouse and Municipal Offices. The Board of Directors of the County of Franklin Industrial Development Agency will meet on Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. via Zoom video at two locations: 355 West Main St., Suite 428, Malone and 75 Main St., Saranac Lake. The Board of Directors of the Franklin County Local Development Corporation will meet after. The public is welcome to join via this zoom meetinglink:https://zoom.us/j/4035865192?pwd=YUIvYTkzL1haeFhkSXl6Rm5hTE9HUT09 Meeting ID: 403 586 5192 Passcode: 12953.
Franklin County, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Franklin County Historical and Museum Society recipient of grant

TROY, N.Y. – Franklin County Historical and Museum Society recipient of a partial grant, will upgrade access to archives and collections that will allow staff and volunteers to provide virtual programs to the community thanks to the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History. The Pomeroy Fund for NYS History, a partnership...
Chateaugay, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Chateaugay has over 50% fully vaccinated, Malone at 35%

MALONE — Communities throughout Franklin County differ substantially in the percentages of people fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, as of Sunday. According to an email from Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane, the following percentages of fully vaccinated individuals are from a map provided by Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Chateaugay...
Saranac Lake, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Student-built tiny house up for bid

SARANAC LAKE — Bidding is open on a tiny house built by students in the Building Trades program at Adirondack Educational Center in Saranac Lake. Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES built the tiny house over the last two years, according to an email from Jess Collier, BOCES’ public information specialist, which states bidding on the 280-square foot tiny house will close at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 18.
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Local superintendent finalist for Lake Placid position

ST. REGIS FALLS — A Malone resident, the current superintendent of St. Regis Falls Central School District, is a finalist in Lake Placid’s search for a new superintendent. Timothy Seymour, who took over the superintendent post in St. Regis Falls in 2019, is one of three finalists for the top job in the Lake Placid Central School District, according to a press release from Jess Collier, the public information specialist for Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES.