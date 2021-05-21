Coming soon: Dickinson Center events

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Live events are lining up on the Dickinson Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dickinson Center area:

Pack 61 Cub Scouts Annual Bottle Drive Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Items can be dropped off at Notre Dame Parish Hall Garage If you have any questions or would like us to pick up refundable bottles or cans, contact Pat Sauther, Cubmaster, at 518-483-1525

St. Regis Mohawk School Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration Bombay, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:59 AM

Registration forms can be picked up at the visitor’s entrance vestibule or accessed online at www.srk12.org under “Parent Resources” Drop completed forms off at door #3 or email to...

Collin Raye Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 606 E Main St, Malone, NY

Born Floyd Elliot Wray on August 22, 1960 in De Queens, Arkansas, country artist Collin Raye was one of the true hit makers of the 1990’s. Collin still continues to crank...

Star of the North Races 3k, 10k, Half, Marathon, and Relays Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

The 3k and 6k run the Rec Park loop which is 1500m. The 10k, Half and Marathon use the 6.55m loop from the Rec Park, through the Village and passed the fairgrounds and along the scenic River Rd...

HENDRICKSON HATCH FLY FISHING TOURNAMENT Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 88 State St, Malone, NY

Fly fishing buddy tournament along the Salmon River, Malone, NY. Registration at the Kelly Pavilion, in front of the Malone Civic Center, 64 State St. starting at 8:45 am. $70 for adults, $25 kids...