This Drexel alum wants you to bet on sports the same way you trade stocks
A Comcast LIFT Labs alumnus wants bettors to approach sports betting the same way they trade stocks on the Robinhood app.www.bizjournals.com
A Comcast LIFT Labs alumnus wants bettors to approach sports betting the same way they trade stocks on the Robinhood app.www.bizjournals.com
The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia