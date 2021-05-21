This Drexel alum wants you to bet on sports the same way you trade stocks

Take a deep breath. We have arrived at another Friday. Get your weekend started a bit sooner with our collected links and original content coming your way today. With playoff expansion now inevitable, one of the biggest questions is: will the Group of 5 get an automatic bid? Some would argue they should while others would group them into the at-large category or else it would come with the stipulation they need to be undefeated and attain a certain ranking to qualify. For the G5, whatever is decided will either permanently widen or slow the growing cavernous gap between the FBS classifications.