Murdo, SD

Events on the Murdo calendar

Murdo Updates
 1 day ago

(MURDO, SD) Murdo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Murdo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKqNT_0a7CzRUf00

Summer Patio Session

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Drifters Bar & Grille: 7 – 10pm Free Live Music on the Patio. 605-220-5014

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x951G_0a7CzRUf00

Pierre, South Dakota — College ID ME

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3001 E Sully Ave, Pierre, SD

Join the College ID Me South Dakota Event for 2 days of training, education, game play, and next steps in your pathway towards collegiate soccer. On staff will be current head coaches from NAIA...

5th Anniversary Bash

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:50 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Drifters Bar & Grille: 12pm Children’s Activities, Tap Takeover and Live Music. 605-220-5014

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FmRW_0a7CzRUf00

Senior Recital featuring The Rawlins Piano Trio

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Join us at Drifters Event Center for an evening of music honoring senior orchestra members Morkeia Mutchelknaus, Sophia New and Emily Mertes! The University of South Dakota’s Rawlins Piano Trio...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCDJL_0a7CzRUf00

CREED FISHER

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

CREED FISHER Creed Fisher is a melting pot of influences. Since Halloween of 2019, Fisher has released an album of straightforward traditional country originals, an album of covers of the songs...

Murdo Updates

Murdo, SD
ABOUT

With Murdo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

