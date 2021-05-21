Events on the Murdo calendar

(MURDO, SD) Murdo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Murdo:

Summer Patio Session Fort Pierre, SD

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Drifters Bar & Grille: 7 – 10pm Free Live Music on the Patio. 605-220-5014

Pierre, South Dakota — College ID ME Pierre, SD

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3001 E Sully Ave, Pierre, SD

Join the College ID Me South Dakota Event for 2 days of training, education, game play, and next steps in your pathway towards collegiate soccer. On staff will be current head coaches from NAIA...

5th Anniversary Bash Fort Pierre, SD

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:50 PM

Address: 325 Hustan Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Drifters Bar & Grille: 12pm Children’s Activities, Tap Takeover and Live Music. 605-220-5014

Senior Recital featuring The Rawlins Piano Trio Fort Pierre, SD

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Join us at Drifters Event Center for an evening of music honoring senior orchestra members Morkeia Mutchelknaus, Sophia New and Emily Mertes! The University of South Dakota’s Rawlins Piano Trio...

CREED FISHER Pierre, SD

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

CREED FISHER Creed Fisher is a melting pot of influences. Since Halloween of 2019, Fisher has released an album of straightforward traditional country originals, an album of covers of the songs...