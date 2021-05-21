newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Market, IN

New Market events coming up

Posted by 
New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 1 day ago

(NEW MARKET, IN) Live events are lining up on the New Market calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Market:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQOeZ_0a7CzQbw00

Breakfast Before Business

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 101 W Main St, Crawfordsville, IN

Join us for our signature networking event + free breakfast! June's BBB is sponsored by First Financial Bank. RSVP in advance: https://www.chamberorganizer.com/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=392976

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBRQ5_0a7CzQbw00

Taste of Montgomery County

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 Wallace Ave, Crawfordsville, IN

About Taste of Montgomery CountyLive musical acts, local food vendors, wine and craft beers representing the best of Montgomery County. Proceeds benefit the General Lew Wallace Study & Museum.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8tAS_0a7CzQbw00

Freedom Fitness Class

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 429 W 150 S, Crawfordsville, IN

Join us to move your body in freedom and worship! We offer a mix of cardio, strength, drumsticks and dance for all fitness levels.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMcqX_0a7CzQbw00

Cosmic Tutus & More @ Crawfordsville Farmers Market

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 W Pike St, Crawfordsville, IN

Come visit us at the Crawfordsville Farmers Market Saturdays May-October! Located in Booth 17 Event Venue & Nearby Stays

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5Shj_0a7CzQbw00

The Race Is On

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

The Race Is On at Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 400 Parke Avenue, Crawfordsville, IN 47933, Crawfordsville, United States on Sun May 30 2021 at 10:00 am to 01:00 pm

Learn More
New Market Bulletin

New Market Bulletin

New Market, IN
2
Followers
22
Post
29
Views
ABOUT

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Business
City
New Market, IN
City
Crawfordsville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Fitness#Dance#Live Events#Race#Free Events#Local Events#Event Venues#Bbb#First Financial Bank#Montgomery Countylive#Sun May 30 2021#Rsvp#In Person Events#Live Content#Theater#Entertainers#Free Breakfast#Live Remote Experience#Digital Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
New Market, INPosted by
New Market Bulletin

No experience necessary — New Market companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Pharma Sales Rep - Primary Care 2. Packer - Hiring Immediately 3. General Manager Trainee - Crawfordsville - Earn up to $13 per hour (plus incentives) (2675) 4. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $50,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 5. Class A Truck Driver 6. Automobile Assembly Worker - Manufacturing
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

CDPL announces summer reading plans

Crawfordsville District Public Library will explore the animal kingdom this summer. “Tails and Tales” is the theme for this year’s free Summer Reading Program, which kicks off May 24. Children can complete 7 1/2 hours of reading and four activities by July 13 for prizes and participate in a family...
Montgomery County, INthepaper24-7.com

Strawberry Festival set for June 11-13

By the time June 11 rolls around, it will have been almost two years since anyone attended one of Montgomery County’s most popular events, the Strawberry Festival. So after a year’s absence because of the pandemic, the 2021 Strawberry Festival returns to Lane Place from June 11 to June 13 – and the excitement is already building.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

John Martz

The Martz family will have a celebration of life honoring John Martz 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at the Moose Family Center, 402 Waynetown Road, (U.S. 136W), Crawfordsville. Please join our family to celebrate the life of this wonderful man.
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

New curator takes charge at Carnegie

A self-professed history and classics nerd who jams to the “Hamilton” soundtrack, Ashley Hannum works within walking distance from the wooded grounds of a famed Civil War general’s study in the childhood town of “Chicago’s” playwright. “It’s a small town that feels alive and vibrant and it doesn’t feel, you...
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Mobile food pantry arrives Tuesday

Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry will distribute food, including fresh produce, an assortment of frozen items, essential non-perishable items, and breads to people in need in the Crawfordsville area at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Whitesville Christian Church, 3603 S. Ladoga Road, Crawfordsville. Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in...
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Strawberry Festival a go, but with adjustments

Organizers of the 2021 Crawfordsville Strawberry Festival say the event will take place this year, but with some adjustments. The festival is planned for June 11-13 on the grounds of Lane Place. It will again include food, fun and entertainment, while adjusting for the impact of COVID-19. Festival committee members are working with local public health officials to create more space for social distancing and methods to limit close contact to keep the festival as safe as possible for everyone.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Crawfordsville Rotary

The Crawfordsville Rotary Club had its Wednesday lunch meeting this week along with some special guests — the Southmont Rotaract Club along with the principal, coach and superintendent and Rotary member Dr Shawn Grenier. The Rotaract club’s current president Aiden Portwood spoke and gave us an update of the club’s...
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

Character Counts! announces essay contest winners

Character Counts! in Montgomery County has announced the winners of this year’s Foundations of Life Essay Contest. The contest is open to students in grades 3-12. All submissions are read by a panel of judges, which scores the essays based upon how students relate their chosen maxim to living a life focused on Character Counts! six pillars of character.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Picking up and giving back

On April 19, you may have driven through downtown Crawfordsville and saw a group of youth that you thought were taking in the sights. However, this exemplary group of youth is part of the Montgomery County 4-H Junior Leader program and they were doing more than taking in the sights of Crawfordsville.
Montgomery County, INthepaper24-7.com

All in all . . .

The bricks in the east wall at the Gen. Lew Wallace Study & Museum were leaning significantly and a restoration project has been going on this week. According to the good folks at the museum, a grant from the Montgomery County Community Foundation and donations from a group of local citizens informally known as the Wallace Wall Walkers (spearheaded by Sue Rickett and Mary Kummings), allowed work to take place to properly restore about a 50-foot section.