Mcclusky, ND

Live events Mcclusky — what’s coming up

Mcclusky Post
Mcclusky Post
 1 day ago

(MCCLUSKY, ND) Mcclusky is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcclusky:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jts6U_0a7CzLRX00

Movie Night - Spirit: Stallion of the Cimmaron

Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bring a blanket and snuggle up for a fun movie night! Free will donation! All movies will be shown in the Underwood City Hall Auditorium. Keep an eye out for more movie nights this summer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iv042_0a7CzLRX00

Asbury Camp 2021

Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: Washburn, ND

Asbury Camp 2021 is open to anyone ages 12-21. The camp is located in Washburn, ND.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3MNY_0a7CzLRX00

Krafty's Independence Day Rally 2021

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 715 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, ND

We are excited to announce.... Krafty's Independence Day Rally 2021 Join us for a fun weekend.... outdoor activities & games..... vendors.....food....and much more!! Friday, July 2 | Raw Sugar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPP7p_0a7CzLRX00

6-9-21 Tougher Than Dirt Tour Mclean County Speedway

Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Underwood, ND

IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and INEX Legends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPfkq_0a7CzLRX00

Luke Combs: What You See Is What You Get Tour 2021

Anamoose, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Music event by Australia Concert & Music Festival on Friday, June 11 2021

ABOUT

With Mcclusky Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

