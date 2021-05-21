Live events Mcclusky — what’s coming up

(MCCLUSKY, ND) Mcclusky is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcclusky:

Movie Night - Spirit: Stallion of the Cimmaron Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bring a blanket and snuggle up for a fun movie night! Free will donation! All movies will be shown in the Underwood City Hall Auditorium. Keep an eye out for more movie nights this summer...

Asbury Camp 2021 Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: Washburn, ND

Asbury Camp 2021 is open to anyone ages 12-21. The camp is located in Washburn, ND.

Krafty's Independence Day Rally 2021 Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 715 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, ND

We are excited to announce.... Krafty's Independence Day Rally 2021 Join us for a fun weekend.... outdoor activities & games..... vendors.....food....and much more!! Friday, July 2 | Raw Sugar...

6-9-21 Tougher Than Dirt Tour Mclean County Speedway Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: Underwood, ND

IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and INEX Legends

Luke Combs: What You See Is What You Get Tour 2021 Anamoose, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Music event by Australia Concert & Music Festival on Friday, June 11 2021