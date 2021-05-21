newsbreak-logo
Gatewood, MO

Live events coming up in Gatewood

Posted by 
Gatewood Daily
Gatewood Daily
 1 day ago

(GATEWOOD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Gatewood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gatewood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3xN6_0a7CzKYo00

Survivor Drive-Thru Box Lunch

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 107 E Everett St, Pocahontas, AR

Saturday, June 26, 2021, survivors are invited to drive-thru the court square downtown Pocahontas and pick up a boxed lunch for them and one caregiver. They are also invited to pick up their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjCkG_0a7CzKYo00

Ozark Pride

Hardy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Stone Creek Rd, Hardy, AR

Ozark Pride Celebration is on Facebook. To connect with Ozark Pride Celebration, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208ukB_0a7CzKYo00

God's Creation and Dinosaur's on the Ark

Thayer, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 306 Church St, Thayer, MO

Come learn about Creation and how Noah fit Dinosaur's on the Ark, Plus fun Songs, Games, Food.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBluo_0a7CzKYo00

"Go West Young Man"

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

The spring production "Go West Young Man" is a western themed musical extravaganza showcasing the skills and talents of the drama, music, and dance students and staff.

Learn More

Randolph County Light The Night

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 107 E Everett St, Pocahontas, AR

Relay For Life of Randolph County wants to honor their survivors while keeping our community safe. On Friday, June 25, 2021, we will light up the court square in downtown Pocahontas with luminaria...

Learn More
