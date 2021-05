MAPLE SHADE – Two men who shared a room at a long-term care center here could not have been more different — and that ultimately led to tragedy, say those who knew them. Melvyn Waldo, 78, “was just a very friendly person who cared about people and was pleasant to be around,” recalled JoAnn Rusnak at The Arc of Camden County, a nonprofit that served the Atco man for decades through its vocational program for people with disabilities.