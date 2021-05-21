newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Briggsdale, CO

Live events coming up in Briggsdale

Posted by 
Briggsdale Digest
Briggsdale Digest
 1 day ago

(BRIGGSDALE, CO) Briggsdale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Briggsdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjNif_0a7CzEGS00

CPR / First Aid Training

Kersey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 309 Hill St, Kersey, CO

OSHA recommends treatment of an ill or injured person begin within 3-4 minutes of an incident occurring. OSHA states that, "in the absence of an infirmary, clinic or hospital in near proximity to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epqgv_0a7CzEGS00

Bush Hog Mower

Grover, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 09:00 AM

Bush Hog 12515 Batwing Mower, Small 1000 PTO, 24x7.8 Rear Tires, Pin Hitch, 15’ Wide Working Width, Hydraulic Raise, Lower And Fold, Pin Hitch, Small 100 PTO, Hydraulic Raise, Lower And Fold, 15’...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y41FA_0a7CzEGS00

High Power Fun Shoot

Eaton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Range: S6 Contact: Tom Fladung 970-834-2624 50 round match with five sighters, 100 yards. All matches are scheduled to start at 8:30am with registration closing at 8:00am. An orientation is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xoLq_0a7CzEGS00

Greeley Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 919 7th St, Greeley, CO

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. About this event Let’s Roam’s Virtual Game Night makes it easy for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JwcJ_0a7CzEGS00

Kersey Days 2021

Kersey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 301 1st St, Kersey, CO

Kersey Days 2021 at Centennial Park with a ‘Friends, Family and Fun’ theme! We will be working with local agricultural entities and farms to sponsor and host the event.

Learn More
Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale, CO
1
Followers
19
Post
70
Views
ABOUT

With Briggsdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kersey, CO
City
Briggsdale, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Greeley, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Event Venues#Live Online#Live Theater#Osha#Pto#Hydraulic Raise#Sun May#Live Content#Remote Versions#Online Games#In Person Formats#Music Clubs#Roam#Coffeehouses#Standup Comedy#S6 Contact#Centennial Park#Bars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Paonia, COPosted by
Paonia Dispatch

Paonia events coming soon

1. Designing Your Small Farm; 2. Jun Watabe & Kristen Yeon-Ji Yun; 3. Sarah Off at ZenZen Gardens — Dylan Fixmer Composition; 4. Approach to Inter-Ocean Pass Trailhead: Off-trail navigation with Russ; 5. Gourmet Food & Wine Pairing – Sept 25;
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga events coming up

1. Instant Pot 201 - IN-PERSON CLASS; 2. Marriage Retreat 2021; 3. Black Dads Matter Father's Day Jazz Bruch Cruise 2021; 4. Micro Wrestling Returns to Chattanooga, TN!; 5. Destiny Church of Chattanooga (DCC)10 Year Church Anniversary Gala;
Charlevoix, MIPosted by
Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix events calendar

1. Opening Day for Summer 2021 Season!; 2. U-PICK ASPARAGUS + BLOSSOM TOURS; 3. N.S.S.I. (Non-Suicidal Self Injury Training); 4. Grayling Varsity Softball @ Charlevoix; 5. A Night To Remember - A Formal Event for Boyne City Classes of 2021 & 2022;
Politicsauroradowntown.org

Summer events return to downtown Aurora

With summer around the corner, get these events on your calendar now. Aurora Downtown is bringing back several of its popular events as well as a new one, and they are all free to enjoy. Aurora Arts Weekend. Aurora Arts Weekend will officially kick off the season on June 4...
Musicroblawnews.com

Free concert tickets available

Tickets are still available for the Guthrie Brothers’ Simon and Garfunkel tribute concerts Thursday.... Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.