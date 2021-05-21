Live events coming up in Briggsdale

(BRIGGSDALE, CO) Briggsdale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Briggsdale:

CPR / First Aid Training Kersey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 309 Hill St, Kersey, CO

OSHA recommends treatment of an ill or injured person begin within 3-4 minutes of an incident occurring. OSHA states that, "in the absence of an infirmary, clinic or hospital in near proximity to...

Bush Hog Mower Grover, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 09:00 AM

Bush Hog 12515 Batwing Mower, Small 1000 PTO, 24x7.8 Rear Tires, Pin Hitch, 15’ Wide Working Width, Hydraulic Raise, Lower And Fold, Pin Hitch, Small 100 PTO, Hydraulic Raise, Lower And Fold, 15’...

High Power Fun Shoot Eaton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Range: S6 Contact: Tom Fladung 970-834-2624 50 round match with five sighters, 100 yards. All matches are scheduled to start at 8:30am with registration closing at 8:00am. An orientation is...

Greeley Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 919 7th St, Greeley, CO

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. About this event Let’s Roam’s Virtual Game Night makes it easy for...

Kersey Days 2021 Kersey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 301 1st St, Kersey, CO

Kersey Days 2021 at Centennial Park with a ‘Friends, Family and Fun’ theme! We will be working with local agricultural entities and farms to sponsor and host the event.