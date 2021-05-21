newsbreak-logo
Creede, CO

Creede events coming soon

Posted by 
Creede Daily
Creede Daily
 1 day ago

(CREEDE, CO) Creede is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Creede:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pwKz_0a7CzAjY00

Rio Grande Club and Resort

South Fork, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 0285 Rio Grande Club Trail, South Fork, CO

Rio Grande Club and Resort at The Rio Grande Club and Resort, 285 Rio Grande Club Trl, South Fork, United States on Sat Jun 05 2021 at 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdmJH_0a7CzAjY00

Creede Chocolate Festival

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

The Creede Chocolate Festival is an annual two-day event beginning the Friday & Saturday after Thanksgiving. This event showcases luscious samples of chocolate specialties created by local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKP18_0a7CzAjY00

Mike Oregano at Tommyknocker Tavern

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 107 Wall St, Creede, CO

Truly a unique act unlike anything yet, Mike Oregano has fully commercialized both the aesthetic and sonic details of the "One Man Band" concept. Performing in a unique Reggae/Hip Hop/Jazz style...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMMzE_0a7CzAjY00

Creede Woodcarvers Rendezvous Colorado July 10-16

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

When: July 10, 2021 – July 17, 2021 all-day Where: Creede Community Center, 503 W Willow Ck Rd, Creede, CO 81130 CREEDE WOODCARVERS RENDEZVOUS COLORADO EVENT 30th ANNUAL WOODCARVING EVENT JULY[...]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSZ0D_0a7CzAjY00

Owner/ Operator

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: 504 Last Chance Mine Rd, Creede, CO

I am the owner of the Last Chance Mine founded in 1891 and i took an derelict historic site and have spent 1/3 of my life to preserve and restore and share with the public, so they can see...

Creede Daily

Creede Daily

Creede, CO
ABOUT

With Creede Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

