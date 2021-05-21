newsbreak-logo
Searchlight, NV

Live events Searchlight — what’s coming up

 1 day ago

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) Searchlight is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Searchlight:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2gTx_0a7Cz5PA00

Toby Keith

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Bruce Woodbury Dr, Laughlin, NV

Toby Keith, one of the top country musicians in the nation, has released 22 studio albums and won two County Music Association Awards, four American...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fH6V_0a7Cz5PA00

John Rotellini

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 3055 El Mirage Way, Laughlin, NV

Special In Plain Sight performance for parish families and staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3Fvz_0a7Cz5PA00

Houston / IAH to Harrah’s Laughlin (May-23) (Charter)

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

4 Night Charter Getaway. Includes Round Trip Charter Air, Hotel, Airport Transfers, Luggage Service and Taxes. Pricing/Comp based upon play history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFsqo_0a7Cz5PA00

Nevada / Multi-State CCW Class

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

American Legion. Laughlin, NV Nevada CCW class required to obtain your Concealed Firearms Permit. 8 hour class and includes qualification. You’ll need a firearm and approx 30 rounds Ammo. Bring...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMdAP_0a7Cz5PA00

BITD | Laughlin Desert Classic

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Event schedule as of 4/18/2012! Visit their website for updates: https://bitd.com/race-events/ Follow BITD on Facebook...

Searchlight, NV
ABOUT

With Searchlight News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

1. Autumn Weekend II; 2. Arizona Exploration: Yoga, Hiking, and Healing Retreat (Week 1 2021); 3. Pick Your Project Night! - Open Studio; 4. Open Thru Thanksgiving Weekend in 2021; 5. Guided Meditations for a Happy Life;