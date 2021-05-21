Live events Searchlight — what’s coming up

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) Searchlight is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Searchlight:

Toby Keith Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Bruce Woodbury Dr, Laughlin, NV

Toby Keith, one of the top country musicians in the nation, has released 22 studio albums and won two County Music Association Awards, four American...

John Rotellini Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 3055 El Mirage Way, Laughlin, NV

Special In Plain Sight performance for parish families and staff.

Houston / IAH to Harrah’s Laughlin (May-23) (Charter) Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

4 Night Charter Getaway. Includes Round Trip Charter Air, Hotel, Airport Transfers, Luggage Service and Taxes. Pricing/Comp based upon play history

Nevada / Multi-State CCW Class Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

American Legion. Laughlin, NV Nevada CCW class required to obtain your Concealed Firearms Permit. 8 hour class and includes qualification. You’ll need a firearm and approx 30 rounds Ammo. Bring...

BITD | Laughlin Desert Classic Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Event schedule as of 4/18/2012! Visit their website for updates: https://bitd.com/race-events/ Follow BITD on Facebook...